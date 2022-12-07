Home » news » Lebron James And Anthony Davis Out For Lakers Vs Toronto Tonight

LeBron James And Anthony Davis Out For Lakers vs Toronto Tonight

The LA Lakers are 10-13 so far this season, which is thirteenth in the Western Conference. However, the team has seen success recently, going 7-3 in their last ten games, including three in a row before their 116-102 loss to the Cavaliers last night. LA will be on the second game of a back-to-back tonight vs the Raptors and will be without their two best players for the game. 

In last night’s loss, Anthony Davis played just eight minutes in the game and had to leave early in the first quarter due to flu-like symptoms. Head coach Darvin Ham told the media that Davis’ symptoms had gotten progressively worse throughout the day, but the eight-time all-star still wanted to give it a go.

LeBron James will also be out for the Lakers last night due to left ankle soreness. You can’t forget James will be turning 38 at the end of this month and the Lakers are playing it safe and giving him some rest after he had to carry the offense more than usual last night with Davis out.

LeBron and AD out for the Lakers tonight

Luckily for the Lakers, their stars will not be missing a significant amount of time. LeBron will likely be back Friday when the team has to play the 76ers in Philly. Also out for the Lakers tonight is Wenyen Gabriel (left shoulder sprain) and Patrick Beverley (right knee soreness) is doubtful to play. Expect Russell Westbrook to see a starting role for LA tonight.

Others like Lonnie Walker IV, Dennis Schroder, and Thomas Bryant will all need to play to their full potential tonight if they want a chance to beat the Raptors. Otto Porter Jr. (toe) and Juancho Hernangomez (ankle) are both out for the Raptors tonight. Toronto are 5-5 in their last ten games, but are 9-3 when they play at home this season and will have the chance to play the Lakers who are missing some of their best players tonight.

