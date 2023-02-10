Lakers’ Anthony Davis Claps Back At Those Who Think He Was ‘Ignoring’ LeBron James’ Record-Breaking Shot

Tuesday night was a special night for LeBron James and the entire league as he broke the all-time scoring record. The game took a pause to recognize James’ historic accomplishment and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar even gave LeBron the ball he broke his record with. However, incredible achievement was overshadowed by one of his teammates sitting on the bench while nearly the entire arena was on their feet. Anthony Davis has since clapped back at those allegations to defend himself.

LeBron’s historic night did not result in a win as the Lakers lost a close game, 133-130 to a young Oklahoma City Thunder squad. The Lakers are now on a three-game losing streak and are still a bottom three team in the Western Conference. That’s why Davis was not as cheerful as everyone else on Tuesday night.

"I was pissed off that we were losing…It's nothing [that] had to do with Bron, he knows that." Anthony Davis on the viral clip of him not being hyped about LeBron James breaking the NBA scoring record 🗣 (via @kylegoon)pic.twitter.com/v6TJThuRmS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 10, 2023

Anthony Davis was not trying to steal the spotlight from LeBron’s biggest career moment yet

Davis and James were key pieces in the Lakers 2020 NBA title team but the team has not lived up to the expectations since then. LA made some moves before the deadline yesterday to try and get a potential upgrades as they are trying to just make the playoffs however they get it done.

After a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last night the team has a 25-31 record and are five games back from fourth in the West. The media speculated that Davis was upset on Tuesday night as he siting on the bench while James broke the scoring record. Last night after his 23 points and 16 rebounds in a losing effort, Davis broke the silence and had this to say to the media about why he was sitting down.

” I mean, we’re losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game we needed. And I was pissed off that we were losing. It’s that simple. It’s nothing that has to do with Bron. He knows that. Everybody else is outside looking in, it’s their opinion. But I was pissed off that we were losing the game.” – Anthony Davis

He has every right to feel this as Tuesday’s loss was definitely a winnable game that they let slip away. If the team is serious about making the playoffs this season they have to find a way to make the wins more consistent.