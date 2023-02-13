Home » news » Lebron James Ankle Questionable Anthony Davis Foot Probable For Tonights Game Vs Portland

LeBron James (Ankle) Questionable, Anthony Davis (Foot) Probable For Tonight’s Game Vs Portland

Lakers remain unwilling to trade their two first-round picks

The Lakers are running out of time on making a playoff push for this season. With a 26-31 record, they are 13th in the Western Conference and are two games out in the standings from being in the play-in tournament. There are 25 games left in the regular season for LA and they need every win they can get. That’s why it’s going to Hurt the Lakers tonight if LeBron James (foot) does miss his third game in a row.

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers two best players, have missed at least 13 games already this season. Injuries have set back any real expectations the team had to be a real contender this season. Davis had a stretch this season where he missed 20 straight game and has missed 24 already in 2022-23 and has played in 33 total.

Any real chance the Lakers have of being a playoff contender this season will run through the success of James and Davis. California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+2500) to win the Finals this season.

LeBron (questionable), Davis (probable) tonight vs the Blazers

There’s no doubt that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are having a tremendous amount of individual success this season. At 38, LeBron just recently broke the all-time scoring record and is averaging 30 points per game in back-to-back seasons for the first time in his entire career.

Despite missing 24 games, Davis is having another solid year for the Lakers as well. He’s averaging a career-high in rebounds (12.2) per game and field-goal percentage (.560) this season. The individual success means nothing however, if the Lakers remain a bottom three team in the West.

The Lakes have dug themselves a huge hole to try and crawl out of as their hopes of making the playoffs are slim. Tonight, the Lakers will take on the team that is one spot and one and a half games ahead of the, the Portland Trail Blazers.

