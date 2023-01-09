Lakers Anthony Davis Begins Ramp-Up Process As The Eight-Time All-Star Eyes His Return

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are trying to salvage the season as long as possible until the return of Anthony Davis. Without him this season, the Lakers are 7-5 and are on a five-game win streak. The eight-time all-star has not played since 12/16, but the team has now said they are beginning the ramp-up process for Davis as he eyes a return back to the court.

In the 25 games that Davis has played in this season he is averaging 21/12/3 along with (1.3) steals and (2.1) blocks per game. Davis was doing it all for the Lakers and he was doing it an an elite level before the foot injury.

An ideal scenario for the Lakers would probably be to get Davis back a week or two before the all-star break and get a few games under his belt before the second-half of the season. California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+2500) to win the Finals this season.

Anthony Davis' right foot is getting better & is reportedly planning to begin the ramp up process this week to work towards a return. There's "optimism" from the Lakers that the ramp up process could only take a couple of weeks before AD can return to game action. (via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/7Mbc9GGABu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 9, 2023

Lakers’ Anthony Davis to begin ramp-up process

Anthony Davis last played on 12/16 for the Lakers when he got injured vs the Denver Nuggets. Tonight will be his 13th straight game missed as the are on the road to face the Nuggets tonight, ironically. His injury was described as a bone spur fracture of the navicular bone in his right foot along with a stress reaction.

The 29 year old big man has been limited to spot-up shooting since his injury. In the ramp-up process he will be involved in aquatic pool workouts and running on anti-gravity treadmills. LA want to keep all the weight off his foot while he continues to heal. There is optimism that this could take just a couple of weeks for Davis to return.

Center Thomas Bryant has filled in for Davis in his absence and is finding a way to be effective for them. He’s got 14 starts on the season and is averaging the second-most rebounds (7.2) on the team right now behind LeBron. On the Lakers current five-game win streak, Bryant is averaging (21.2) points and (13.6) rebounds per game. His teammate LeBron James had this to say about what Bryant contributes to the team.

“I’ve already kind of had visions of what that could possibly look like with the frontcourt of myself, AD and Thomas on the floor together,”… “I think it could be extremely beneficial for our ballclub.” – LeBron James

Davis and Bryant have not logged a single minute on the court together this season. The Lakers will continue to do what they can to win games until the return of Anthony Davis.