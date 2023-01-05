Internet reacts to Lakers win without LeBron and Anthony Davis

Last night just goes to show that you don’t always need your star players to put in one of the best performances of the season. Lakers prove they are on the rise as they earned their third victory in a row, this time against the Miami Heat, though surprisingly enough, without the wits of LeBron James (illness) and Anthony Davis (foot injury).

Though some considered it a miracle, the truth is Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schröder almost made us forget oh mighty King James, demostrating they can also shine when the pressure is on their shoulders. 29 year old Schröder put in a man of the match performance when LA needed him the most, with 32 points to his name.

For others, it was much more than just a single man show for the Lakers, as Thomas Bryant also showed to be a protagonist as a constant offensive menace and numerous scored rebounds. Paul Gasol, for example, chose to say that team work was key in last night’s 112-109 victory against Miami.

Best win of the season by the @lakers tonight. Unbelievable effort by the entire team! — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 5, 2023

When will the King be back?

It seems as if James should be back for the next game, since he had to miss out last night because of a non-covid related illness that should not take him out the court for too long. In Davis’ case, his foot injury has him on the sidelines ever since he got hurt during a game on December 16th. Anthony still doesn’t have a return date as the medical team recommends he begins a ‘jumping’ therapy as he slowly progreses back to court.

Lakers play again tomorrow at the Crypto.com Arena in California against the Atalanta Hawks (10:30pm ET).