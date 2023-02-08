LeBron Makes History Once Again, This Time Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For The All-Time Scoring Record

Hate him or love him, LeBron James will go down as one of the greatest players to ever grace the NBA hardwood. His ability to play at such a high level at his age is truly remarkable and not many player could do what he’s done in his 20-year career. The Lakers lost 133-130 to the Oklahoma City Thunder last night but LeBron still came out and put on a show. His 38 points were enough to give him sole possession of the all-time scoring record on an historic night.

With a 14-foot fadeaway jumper, he passed the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA all-time scoring record and he’s going to continue to add to that. The record had been held for nearly 40 years but records are meant to be broken and it may be a long time until we see a player reach this monumental feat again.

Abdul-Jabbar was sitting front row last night to watch James break his longtime record he broke back in 1984, the year LeBron James was born.

You could tell that the nerves got to James early in the game as he missed his first few shots but got on track to start after draining a three. He scored eight in the first quarter and then a dozen in the second to put him 16 points away with two quarters left.

LeBron scored his first NBA point on back on 10/29/03 and had played in 1,410 career games. This is perhaps one of the biggest all-time accomplishments in his entire career. All-star selections and all-nba teams mean a lot but nothing may compare to being the NBA’s all-time scoring leader.

When speaking to the media about his historic night, James had this to say.

“Everything just stopped. It gave me an opportunity to embrace it and look around and seeing my family, the fans, my friends. It was pretty cool. I probably can count on my hands how many times I have cried in 20 years, either in happiness or in defeat. So that moment was one of them when I kind of teared up a little bit. It was ‘I can’t believe what’s going on’ tears.” – LeBron James

The game stopped for a brief ceremony when James broke the record and he was greeted by friends and family. He then saw Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the two embraced with LeBron clearly getting emotional knowing what he’d just done. Last night was a one in a lifetime opportunity to see and King James in now the NBA’s all-time scoring leader and he’ll continue to cement that legacy for as long as he continues to play.