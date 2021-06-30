NBA
NBA Daily: DeMarcus Cousins’ Toughness the Spark the Clippers Needed
The veteran center and former All-Star has had unfortunate luck with injuries, but is playing a crucial role with the Clippers in the playoffs.
There was a time when it was unclear if DeMarcus Cousins would ever play basketball again.
During the 2017-18 season, Cousins was on his way to vaulting the New Orleans Pelicans into one of the NBA’s elite teams alongside Anthony Davis when he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. The injury cost him a potential max contract, and he signed with the Golden State Warriors that offseason on a minimum deal.
His lone season with the Warriors in 2018-19 was derailed by a quad injury and the following year with the Los Angeles Lakers, an ACL tear in training camp kept him out the entire year. It was just brutal luck for a player who was once an All-Star and franchise talent.
The Houston Rockets gave Cousins a shot at the beginning of this season and he actually looked like he could still be a productive NBA player, putting up 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game. But the Rockets ended up cutting him right before the trade deadline.
He was out of the league for a couple of months before the Los Angeles Clippers came calling with a 10-day contract. Serge Ibaka was out of the lineup with a back injury, but even then, the Clippers had nothing to promise him in terms of what his role would be.
“We just told him that right now we don’t know what the situation is going to be, but just be ready to play if your name is called,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told media after the team’s Game 5 win over the Phoenix Suns. “He worked every day, five-on-five with the young guys, played, kept himself ready. I just told him, I never know, I can’t tell you if we’re going to play small or big. Just be ready and before the game starts, the night before, I’ll try to let you know whether we’re going to play you or not. And he’s been great.”
Coming into the playoffs, Cousins’ role has fluctuated depending on the matchups. He didn’t play against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, and he played the first two games against the Utah Jazz before Lue opted to go with smaller lineups and Nicolas Batum at center as he decided to do against Dallas.
But here in the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns, Cousins might end up being the reason the shorthanded Clippers resilient postseason continues. Already without Kawhi Leonard and Ibaka, the Clippers found out they would be without the services of Ivica Zubac who suffered an MCL sprain in Game 4.
Lue opted to go small again with Marcus Morris as the starting center, but it was Cousins who provided a much-needed spark. His intensity and his mindset were exactly what the Clippers needed as they managed to hold off elimination for at least one more night.
“It’s always just being ready to go. I realize the situation in the end. All I can do is be ready when my name is called, so control what I can control,” Cousins said. “I’m not going to change, my mindset don’t change. When I step on the floor, I feel like I’m the best one on the floor regardless of who is in front of me. And I know for a fact can’t nobody guard me one-on-one. So my mindset doesn’t change, I just wait for my opportunity.”
In Game 5, Cousins brought a physical presence in the paint and he took full advantage against Phoenix’s smaller second unit. He finished with 15 points, routinely scoring around the basket. He also dished out three assists, showing flashes of the once-great all-around versatile big man he used to be.
If the Clippers want to continue to extend this series and perhaps even win it, they’re going to need more performances like this from Cousins. While his mobility is clearly not what it used to be, his skill is still there and he can still be effective in limited minutes especially when going against Dario Saric who has assumed the role of backup center for the Suns.
“He slows the game up for us which is a good thing because he’s still a dominant big and demands a double team. I think it’s a great breakup for us when we’re playing the spread and fast pace to have Cuz slow the game down in moments where we can dump it down there and get production,” Paul George told media after Game 5. “He brings the toughness. That’s what this team is prided on. We’ve got toughness from top to bottom and Cuz just adds to that.”
While injuries and team direction have played a big role in Cousins’ role in his previous stops after New Orleans, he credits the Clippers culture and organization as a whole for allowing him to be so comfortable and for accepting that what is asked of him might change on a game to game basis.
“I think it’s a good fit, the culture is a good fit for my personality. I think everybody in the locker room, coaching staff, front office, I think we all have something in common. We’re very familiar with one another,” Cousins said. “I think it’s just a good culture fit. We understand each other, everyone respects one another, respects each other’s opinion, each other’s space. It’s just a smooth organization.”
For a Clippers team that is banged up, short-handed and has played almost every other day since the beginning of the month, Cousins’ performance was able to get them some much-needed rest for some of the starters. He kind of spear-headed the offense a bit and the team didn’t miss a beat while George, Morris and Reggie Jackson got a breather on the bench.
Back when the Clippers had the opportunity to bring Cousins in towards the end of the regular season, it was precisely for this reason that Lue felt like signing him, despite the potential injury concerns, was an absolute no-brainer.
“He went through some injuries which is unfortunate, but guys forget he was a max player before he went through all those injuries,” Lue said. “Just having the post presence on the floor, he’s a great passer when he catches it down low. He’s tough to handle down there.”
NBA
Detroit Pistons to Pick at No.1 in the 2021 NBA Draft
The title says it all but it’s worth repeating – after winning the lottery earlier this week, the Detroit Pistons will have the first pick at this year’s NBA Draft.
Houston Rockets will select at No.2, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers at No.3; that is, once the draft gets underway on July 29.
Former Pistons forward Ben Wallace was clearly delighted with his old team’s stroke of good fortune when speaking with ESPN:
“It’s going to mean a lot for this team. The team is headed in the right direction. We’ve got a group of young guys who come out and play hard on both ends of the floor. To add a No 1 pick to that caliber of team… the sky should be the limit!”
It’s been half a century since the Pistons last drafted a player at No.1. The man in question back then was NBA Hall of Famer Bob Lanier.
The big question on everyone’s lips now is, ‘who will the Pistons select?’
Will the Detroit Pistons Draft Cade Cunningham?
Point-guard Cade Cunningham is the consensus agreed No.1 pick at the 2021 draft. The Oklahoma product was the Big 12 Player of the Year as a freshman, averaging over 20 points per game from 43.8 percent shooting. Cunningham also chipped in with 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
Cunningham might be the nailed-on No.1 overall pick, as far as the pundits are concerned. But there is always a chance that Detroit looks elsewhere: The Pistons did select PG Killian Hayes last season. The 19-year-old spent much of 2021 on IR but did show glimpses of potential. Plus, there’s always the hope that Derrick Rose stays fit…
If not Cade Cunninghame, USC power forward Evan Mobley is a viable option and would probably fill more of a position of need.
Regardless of what Detroit decides to do, it should be a great night’s viewing. So be sure to tune in on July 29 via ESPN or the NBA app.
Full Order for the 2021 NBA Draft:
- Detroit Pistons
- Houston Rockets
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Toronto Raptors
- Orlando Magic
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Golden State Warriors (from Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Orlando Magic (from Chicago Bulls)
- Sacramento Kings
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Charlotte Hornets
- San Antonio Spurs
- Indiana Pacers
- Golden State Warriors
The remainder of the first round:
- Washington Wizards
- Oklahoma City Thunder (from Boston Celtics)
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami Heat via the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns)
- New York Knicks
- Atlanta Hawks
- New York Knicks (from Dallas Mavericks)
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Houston Rockets (from Portland Trail Blazers)
- Houston Rockets (from Milwaukee Bucks)
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Denver Nuggets
- Brooklyn Nets
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Phoenix Suns
- Utah Jazz
NBA
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 6 Preview, Odds, & Prediction
Tonight’s NBA action sees the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. The game takes place at the Staples Center and gets underway at 9 pm EST on LIVE on ESPN.
It feels as if the entire world has been writing the Clippers off at every turn of this now epic conference final. Even head coach Tyronn Lue must have had his doubts prior to Game 5 when Ivica Zubac went down with a sprained MCL during the build-up. But a team as resilient as the great city of L.A. itself is still in business
United in the adversity, the Clippers, led by an inspired Paul George performance (41 points & 13 rebounds) clicked into warrior mode and pulled off an unfancied 106-92 win to keep their NBA Finals hopes intact at 3-2.
Despite a rough night on Monday, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and the rest of the Suns know that just one more win from the final two games will be enough to clinch a place in the NBA Finals. It would be the first time Phoenix has appeared in the NBA’s flagship series since the glory days of Charles Barkley, way back in 1993.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Preview
Despite the team’s undoubted firepower, Phoenix has struggled to put up their usual high points totals in the most recent three games vs. the Clippers. In Games 1 & 2, Phoenix averaged 112 points per game. But that average has dropped dramatically to just 92.6 points in Games 3, 4, and 5.
While it’s hard to pinpoint the exact reason for this drop-off in points, especially given the return of Phoenix’s best player, Chris Paul, the offense has been noticeably sluggish in possession and needs to move the ball around much quicker to trouble a battered and bruised Clippers defense.
Since returning to the fold, Paul averages just 18.3 points vs. the Clippers in the series and has sunk just 19/60 field goals in the past three games, which leads us to either a) question if the 7x All-Star is fully fit, or b) salute the Clippers defense for doing such a great job of defending the paint. Either way, if the Suns are truly destined for the NBA Finals tonight, Paul needs to return to form.
It’s not all on Paul, mind: Devin Booker scored 31 points on Monday but his shooting average is way down on the regular season, averaging at just 33.3%.
If not for DeAndre Ayton’s last-second heroics for the Suns in Game 2, the Clippers would be level in this series, and if the Suns’ wasteful shooting is anything to go by, L.A. would deserve it, too.
As for the Clippers, the home-field advantage could be absolutely crucial tonight. The men from L.A. have had their backs against the wall without Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac but the team is giving it everything. With a rapturous crowd behind them again, expect fireworks at the Staples Center.
Paul George, Marcus Morris, and Reggie Jackson will be expected to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Morris, in particular, has been in top form since returning to full fitness and it’s likely a fair portion of the offensive creativity for the Clippers will come through the former University of Kansas star – keep an eye on him tonight!
But what do the oddsmakers make of it all? Are the Clippers tipped to turn the series around with their superior shooting accuracy, or will the Suns be going to their first finals in 28 years?
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings)
Well, the truth is that the oddsmakers can’t wedge a credit card between these two teams anymore. DraftKings has the Suns and the Clippers at almost evens. But, with the Clippers bang in form and with home-court advantage, it’s fair to say they are at the very least the team in the ascendency.
Game 6: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns (Moneyline Odds)
Los Angeles Clippers: -112; -117 Phoenix Suns:
Game 6: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns (Points Spread)
Los Angeles Clippers: -1 (-108); +1 (-113)Phoenix Suns:
Game 6: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns (Total Points)
Los Angeles Clippers: U215 (-112); Phoenix Suns: O215 (-112)
Prediction & Tips
It’s almost impossible to call this game. We are going with the Clippers on the moneyline, but taking the Suns on one of the alternate spreads to keep the game within -3. But honestly, this one is anyone’s guess – to just buckle up and enjoy the action is our preferred bet this evening.
But if you do decide to place a bet, as always, bet sensibly and never wager more than you can afford.
NBA
Examining Reggie Jackson’s Postseason Play and His Offseason Options
Reggie Jackson’s poised to make the rare jump from playing for the veteran minimum to a significant payday. Bobby Krivitsky examines his postseason play and future options.
The most consistent member of the Los Angeles Clippers this postseason is Reggie Jackson. In his tenth NBA season, the veteran guard’s gone from a backup eager for more responsibility to a franchise floor general, and now, he’s operating in his optimal role.
Jackson’s shouldering less of a burden than he was with the Detroit Pistons. Even in Kawhi Leonard’s absence, he has the luxury of playing off a potent perimeter scorer in Paul George, freeing him up to act as a lead guard who also makes a significant impact attacking off the catch.
Jackson is the Clippers’ third-leading scorer this postseason, averaging 18.1 points per game while making 49.2 percent of the 13.3 shots he’s taking from the field. He’s also dialed in from distance, draining 41.5 percent of the 7.5 threes he’s hoisting, and according to NBA.com, he’s shooting 47 percent on 4.6 catch and shoot three-point attempts per game. The former Boston College Eagle is a threat to score from all three levels. Whether stepping into open space centers cede to protect the rim, taking circuitous routes coming off screens or using a simple side-step, Jackson is excellent at creating space for clean looks from the mid-range, an area he’s shooting 60 percent from in the postseason, per NBA.com. Jackson, who’s 6-foot-2, has a 7-foot wingspan, which he pairs with the necessary strength to shield off defenders when he drives to the cup.
After averaging 15..4 points and 2.7 assists per game in the Clippers’ opening-round matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, Jackson upped his production in both departments in Los Angeles’ series against the Utah Jazz, generating 18 points per game and four assists, elevating his performance in Leonard’s absence. Through five games in the Western Conference Finals, he’s again raised his scoring output. Jackson’s producing 21.8 points per contest, but he’s dishing out fewer dimes (2.8). Unless Leonard returns, for Los Angeles to get to the Finals, it may require him continuing to score 20 or more points per game while once again facilitating at least four assists per contest.
Even if that doesn’t happen, or it proves not to be enough to help propel the Clippers to their first NBA Finals appearance, Jackson has earned himself a significant payday this summer. Last season, after he got bought out of his contract by the Pistons, he joined the Clippers, signing for the veteran minimum in the middle of the 2019-20 campaign. Unfortunately for him and his new team, it wasn’t a smooth transition. Jackson averaged 9.5 points and 3.2 assists in 17 regular-season contests, and in 12 playoff games, he only produced 4.9 points and less than an assist per game. As a result, he returned to a Los Angeles team hamstrung against the cap. Despite the capability to give him a 20 percent raise last offseason, he signed for less of a pay bump, going from a deal paying him just over $734 thousand to making $2.3 million while counting $1.6 million against the Clippers’ cap this season.
Ideally, Jackson re-signs with the Clippers this offseason. As mentioned earlier, he’s thriving in the role he’s best-suited for, playing on a team capable of competing for the Larry O’Brien Trophy, and he’s doing so alongside a close friend of his in Paul George. The two of them have discussed the idea of teaming up since Jackson was with the Pistons and George was a member of the Indiana Pacers. However, given the Clippers’ cap constraints, even with Jackson’s Early Bird Rights increasing what they can offer him to slightly north of $10 million, he’ll likely receive richer offers than that. He may decide that for the reasons above, he’ll take less than market value to stay in his current situation, but since the Clippers have to rely on using an exception to keep Jackson as opposed to signing him into cap space, there isn’t much they can do to raise their offer. Even though Luke Kennard’s four-year, $64 million contract extension, which has him on the Clippers’ books for $12.7 million next season, isn’t the only roadblock to signing Jackson into cap space — while preserving the mid-level exception — it makes that decision look worse.
If Jackson opts to sign elsewhere, at least in large part due to another team’s ability to make a more lucrative offer, the New York Knicks, Miami HEAT and the Mavericks are the potential suitors who make the most sense. Dallas saw firsthand this postseason how effectively the versatile scoring threat can play alongside a bona fide top option. Adding someone who can generate offense is a pressing need for the Mavericks. The Knicks and the HEAT are hoping to land high-profile players this offseason, such as Damian Lillard and Kyle Lowry, but if that doesn’t work out for them, at the right price, Jackson would be a nice consolation prize.
It’s rare to go from playing for the veteran minimum to having offers that will presumably exceed the value of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. However, Jackson, who has scored the eighth-most total points in the NBA playoffs this year and has made more threes than anyone else in the postseason, has set himself up to accomplish that feat.