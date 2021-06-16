NBA
NBA Daily: Tobias Harris Improving Before Our Eyes
In the middle of an engaging playoff series, all eyes are on players like Trae Young and Joel Embiid. Tristan Tucker takes a look at one of the more underrated stars of the series in Tobias Harris.
The Philadelphia 76ers are engaged in a 2-2 deadlock with the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. During the series, most of the attention has gone to big-name stars Trae Young, Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons. However, one of the most important players from the entire postseason, Tobias Harris, is a signing that many Sixers fans originally detested.
After signing a huge $180 million contract with the 76ers in the summer of 2019, the same period that saw the franchise lose Jimmy Butler, Harris faced a down year. Nearly all of Harris’s per-game statistics declined and he, alongside Josh Richardson and Al Horford experienced the brunt of the backlash for the team’s “disappointing” 43-30 record. It didn’t help that the Sixers were swept in the first round while Butler and the Miami HEAT progressed to the Finals.
It’s clear that Harris took his down year personally, as he has completely flipped the narrative in under a calendar year. Harris’s $180 million salary — once frowned upon as one of the worst contracts in the league — now looks like a bargain.
On the year, Harris averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, .9 steals and .8 blocks per game, which all rank in the top five for the team. His efficiency is also up, as he shot a 51.2/39.4//89.2 line on the year. Harris looked downright phenomenal in the regular season, but he’s flipped another switch in the playoffs.
Shining in the spotlight of the postseason is new to Harris, he struggled mightily in both of Philadelphia’s prior stints, which was most apparent last season. Now, Harris looks like a completely different player that exudes confidence with every shot he takes. Just take a look at how Harris smartly reads his teammate’s shot, anticipates the rebound and immediately takes it back against the defense for a fantastic turnaround jumper.
Just two years ago, Harris shot just 45.7 percent on such shots. Midway through his career and Harris barely shot away from the rim or three-point range, and when he did, it didn’t go well. Now, Harris shoots 52.6 percent on turnaround jumpers or floaters, well above the league’s 44.6 percent average. Just take a look at Harris’s shot chart from this season, per Statmuse.com.
Tobias Harris’s shot chart this season is insane: pic.twitter.com/847DaBZj3N
— Tristan Tucker (@TristanRTucker) June 15, 2021
Harris shoots above league average on nearly every type of shot from the floor, and Philly is benefitting directly from it. Against Washington, Harris poured in a 37-point outing in game one to give his team the win. In Game 5, perhaps his best outing all year, Harris was locked in in all spots on the floor, putting up 28 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, a block and no turnovers. One of Harris’s best plays of the game saw an underrated aspect of his ability, his defense, fleshed out. On the below play, Harris anticipates the pass, then smartly gets it ahead to Ben Simmons, who he sees is about to draw a foul, which resulted in a three-point play.
These types of moments don’t just show up in the box score either. Harris is Philly’s second-best perimeter defender and it shows on tape. Even though the Atlanta Hawks came away with the Game 4 win in Atlanta, Harris helped give the Sixers the best chance to win. Watch as Harris comes out of the paint to help Furkan Korkmaz, forcing the Hawks to switch the plan on that play. Harris then switches back to the paint to force a bad pass turnover by John Collins as he is swarmed and has nowhere else to go.
There’s no doubt that Harris is Philly’s secret weapon. He’s able to take advantage when teams double either Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons in the paint, and if he gets taken out of the perimeter, the Sixers can take advantage with a myriad of three-point snipers like Seth Curry. So far, no team has had an answer for Harris in the playoffs.
Up to this point, Harris has only scored under 20 points once during the Sixers’ entire postseason run, which was still a 19-point showing. His defense and playmaking seen in both the Washington and Atlanta series is new and improved not only from years past but even this season. And it’s unlikely that Harris would be stopped if the Sixers win the series over Atlanta. Neither the Milwaukee Bucks nor the Brooklyn Nets have a great answer for Harris. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the closest thing but it’s unclear if that would be his primary defensive assignment, especially if that meant Brook Lopez would be matched up with Joel Embiid.
Regardless of where the 76ers end up, or who matches up with Harris in any potential matchup, it’s evident that Philly didn’t make a mistake in giving Tobias Harris such a huge contract. Without him, the Philadelphia 76ers would likely be facing another disappointing postseason run.
NBA
Now What? – San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs are down right now. Matt John examines how out they are and how they can get back in in the latest installment of Now What?
Welcome back to Basketball Insiders’ Now What? Series. If you aren’t fully caught up, feel free to read some of our most recent installments such as Indiana and Minnesota first. Today, we take a look at the San Antonio Spurs. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The Spurs have missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season, which sounds inconceivable after all they’ve accomplished.
It’s not like the Spurs routinely won the championship year after year, but they were always in the title discussion for what seemed like an eternity. To know that they’re currently not there anymore blows the mind. Granted this large infusion of talented youth has overshadowed San Antonio’s fall from grace, but the postseason doesn’t feel the same without them. So, where are the Spurs at now if they’re not among the NBA’s titans?
Strengths
This comes when you have DeMar DeRozan as the offensive focal point, but, the Spurs drew free throws at a pretty excellent rate this season. They averaged 22 a game, which was good enough to tie for 11th overall in the league according to Basketball-Reference. Admittingly, that’s grasping at straws because not a whole lot about their offense was impressive this season. But this is the strengths section so we won’t dwell on that just yet.
Another strength is that their youth is coming along somewhat. Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, and Lonnie Walker IV all took a step forward scoring-wise with bigger roles.
Murray
2019-20: 10.9 points a game
2020-21: 15.7
White:
2019-20: 11.3
2020-21: 15.4
Johnson:
2019-20: 9.1
2020-21: 12.8
Walker:
2019-20: 6.4
2020-21: 11.2
That came at the expense of their field goal efficiency but, again, we’re not going to dwell on weaknesses here. Better yet, progress in all areas takes time.
Lastly, among all that went wrong with the Kawhi trade, Jakob Poeltl has evolved into one of the league’s most effective rim protectors. Opponents’ field goal percentage around the rim dropped by 11.6 percent when he protected the rim this year. So it made sense when they started him at the five full-time over LaMarcus Aldridge.
As you can probably tell, the Spurs don’t boast any notable strengths. Fortunately for them, they don’t boast any glaring weaknesses either.
Weaknesses
Despite NBA offenses being centered around the three, the Spurs still refuse to fully embrace this. According to Basketball-Reference, they ranked dead-last in threes attempted on a nightly basis (28.4) which has been the case for the last few years. This will probably change *if* DeMar DeRozan changes teams this summer. Should that be the case, San Antonio will probably have to be more reliant on taking threes.
Unfortunately, the days of Davis Bertans and Danny Green are long gone. In the past, the Spurs’ made up for their lack of three-point attempts with incredible efficiency. Not anymore. Of all their rotation players, only two of them shot over 36 percent from three – Patty Mills and Rudy Gay – both of whom, much like DeRozan, are best-suited playing for teams competing right now.
The lack of attempts and efficiency in that department played a major role in the Spurs’ 21st-ranked offensive rating this season. If the defense held its own, maybe the Spurs’ issues offensively could have been mitigated a tad, but nope. San Antonio’s defense fell all the way that they tied for 17th overall in defensive rating (112.8) according to Basketball-Reference. That’s not bad enough to be considered a weakness – it’s average – but these are such off-putting numbers for a team coached by Gregg Popovich.
Whether DeRozan stays or not, the Spurs must become more inventive to boost their offense again.
Opportunities
San Antonio’s opportunities are limited, to say the least. Unless they shock the world with their low lottery odds, they probably won’t get an upfront special talent.
So where does that leave them? Well, reading the tea leaves, DeMar DeRozan seemingly has no interest in spending the rest of his prime with the Spurs. In the grand scheme of things, that’s probably what’s best for both sides. All of San Antonio’s best players are 26 and younger. At 31 years old, DeRozan’s talents are probably best used on a team that’s ready to win now.
Besides, with him gone, that gives their youngsters more room to stretch their legs. Dejounte Murray is a jack-of-all-trades oversized point guard who made NBA All-defense his rookie year. Derrick White’s scoring went up once he saw an increase in minutes and usage. Lonnie Walker IV has had his promising stretches. Then there’s Keldon Johnson.
Johnson was a bubble boy wonder last year. Even if it was brief, he showed a promising three-ball, a bag of tricks in iso, and energetic defense. Many thought perhaps the Spurs had another bright star in their midst. That played a role in giving him some unfair expectations coming in. Much like other individual players this season, Johnson may have benefited enough from the bubble’s atmosphere that not taking another step forward in a COVID-shortened should have been foreseeable.
That doesn’t mean his potential does not intrigue anymore. Much like Murray and White, all it may take is time for him to reach it. If taking two steps forward requires taking one step back first, why not?
Threats
Usually, when writing these, we’re required to highlight each team’s strengths and weaknesses. In San Antonio’s case, that’s precisely their problem right now. Nothing about them, good or bad, is truly remarkable. They’ve been reduced to being the NBA’s quintessentially average ball club. They’ve entered the paradox of being too good to be “bad” and too bad to be “good”.
A core of Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker IV, Keldon Johnson, and Jakob Poeltl is a solid one to have. No one’s denying the raw potential that some of them have. At the same time, do any of these guys project to be anything special? For years, a Kawhi-type or a Duncan-type or a Robinson-type led the charge on the Spurs’ title hopes. As of right now, none of the players on this roster has that trajectory.
What they have to ask themselves is how do they, at the very least, get back to owning a timeshare in the postseason as they did for over two decades? Sadly, there’s no quick fix for them. They metaphorically won the lottery when they traded for Kawhi Leonard on draft night and literally won the lottery when they drafted Tim Duncan and David Robinson.
The threat to San Antonio is not the lack of talent itself. It’s how they can get more.
To some, San Antonio’s downfall is a welcome change of pace seeing how long they were at the top. Honestly, it’s sad that their reign ended as prematurely as it did because Kawhi wanted other things. It only got worse the following year when they sacrificed Davis Bertans to make room for Marcus Morris before Morris reneged on their agreement.
They’re not completely bankrupt of young talent. But when you compare any of their young players to the likes of Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, or Zion Williamson, do any of them bring the same excitement as those three? Coach Pops has worked too many miracles to count, but much like any elite player, he needs help.
So their options are to either see how their young core turns out or start from scratch for the first time since the eighties. They’re good enough to give this young team a shot for now, but their immediate future is uncertain in the Alamo.
NBA
Now What? – Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have a franchise cornerstone in Ja Morant, a roster loaded with young talent, and they’re in good shape regarding the cap. Bobby Krivitsky examines where they have to improve and how they might do so.
How much better can the Memphis Grizzlies realistically get next season?
They have a burgeoning star in Ja Morant. In his second year in the NBA, the former Rookie of the Year averaged 19.1 points, 7.4 assists and four rebounds per game. He helped guide the Grizzlies out of the play-in tournament, first fending off the San Antonio Spurs, then going into the Bay and scoring 35 points to go with six assists, six rebounds and four steals to stave off Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and company.
And while Memphis got outmatched against the Utah Jazz, Morant helped lead his team to a Game 1 victory and followed it up with a 47-point, 7-assist performance in the following contest.
Dillon Brooks also used the postseason to solidify his importance to the growth of the franchise. As the defender primarily responsible for guarding DeMar DeRozan, the fourth-year wing helped frustrate the Spurs’ leading scorer, who made five of his 21 field goals, finishing with an inefficient 20 points. And in the final frame, Brooks scored eight straight points for the Grizzlies, helping them gain a lead they never relinquished.
In his first taste of the playoffs, Brooks averaged 25.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals while cashing in on 51.5 percent of the 19.4 shots he took per game, including connecting on 40 percent of the four three-point attempts he hoisted per contest. In that Game 1 win against the Jazz, he scored a game-high 31 points.
While Morant and Brooks used this season to reinforce what they mean to the Grizzlies, it’s unclear how much Jaren Jackson Jr. can contribute to elevating the franchise past the point of needing to fight through the play-in tournament. Perhaps, growing into a legitimate title contender at some point down the road.
That reality isn’t Jackson’s fault. The fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee when the 2019-20 campaign resumed in the Orlando bubble. The injury cost him all but 11 games this season. Understandably, he looked rusty upon returning to the lineup, particularly from long range. After making 39.4 percent of his 6.5 three-point attempts last season, he converted just 28.3 percent of 5.5 shots from beyond the arc this year.
Despite his struggles as a shooter, in those 11 games, Jackson still managed to produce 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per contest. And in a January interview with Marc Spears of The Undefeated, Jackson confirmed that he’s grown to seven feet tall. That boost could help him become an even more impactful rim protector. Hopefully, he utilizes this offseason to recapture his rhythm as a shooter and develop the rest of his game so he can re-establish himself as a part of the Grizzlies’ core moving forward. Trading him now, before he’s had that opportunity, and while his value is likely lower than it will be next season, seems premature. But if the 2021-22 campaign plays out in a more unfortunate fashion, it may nudge Memphis to move on from Jackson if it hasn’t done so already.
As for the rest of the Grizzlies’ roster, executive vice president of basketball operations Zach Kleiman has done a terrific job putting together a team loaded with quality young players such as Morant, Brooks, Jackson, Brandon Clarke, Desmond Bane, and Xavier Tillman. That’s why he received a long-term extension earlier this month.
This offseason, the most pressing decision the franchise has to make is whether to exercise Justise Winslow’s $13 million team option. The Grizzlies acquired the former 10th overall pick in hopes he would fill their need for a big wing defensively and give them another playmaker at the offensive end. However, injuries, starting with the back injury he suffered while with the Miami HEAT, have limited him to 27 underwhelming games with Memphis, including one appearance in the playoffs. Declining the option year would go a long way towards the Grizzlies having ample cap space this offseason, but they’d be looking to fill the same boxes he didn’t check off for them, and the free-agent market lacks enticing options. If they’re determined to acquire an upgrade, a trade makes the most sense. Otherwise, they can give Winslow one last chance in a season where the schedule is less condensed to see if he can address one of the team’s most notable holes.
In addition to finding more two-way production from a big wing, Memphis’ offense needs to become more dynamic. To their credit, the Grizzlies relentlessly attack the paint, crash the offensive glass and they feast off turnovers. But they took the seventh-fewest threes in the NBA this season, attempting just 31.4 per game. For context, the Oklahoma City Thunder launched 35.1, and they ranked 13th. The Jazz hoisted a league-best 43 per contest. They weren’t particularly efficient from long range, either, converting 11.2 of those attempts, which translates to a 35.6 percent success rate, figures that rank 24th and 20th, respectively.
It’s no secret that’s the weakest part of Morant’s game offensively. He attempted an average of 3.8 threes per game this season and made 30.3 percent of them. For him to unlock his full potential, he has to develop into a respectable long-range shooter. It’s one thing for defenses to prefer him to take a shot from beyond the arc, but it’s another for them to sag dramatically off him, compromising his ability to attack the rim.
It would also behoove Memphis to get to the free-throw line more often. Despite how often Morant and company put pressure on the rim, the Grizzlies took 21.3 free throws per game, tying the Orlando Magic for 17th. For his part, Morant averaged 5.9 in the regular season and raised that number to eight in the playoffs. However, despite tremendous body control, he takes a lot of hard falls around the basket, which is reminiscent of a young Dwyane Wade. Morant has a very effective floater he should start relying on even more, and an increased proficiency from beyond the arc could also help reduce the amount of punishment Morant takes on drives to the rim.
Defensively, Memphis is particularly effective at pressuring the ball. The Grizzlies tied the Philadelphia 76ers, generating the most steals per game this season (9.1). That, combined with how effective they were at limiting opponents’ second-chance opportunities, grabbing 35.3 defensive rebounds per game, the ninth-most in the NBA this season, went a long way towards Memphis holding teams to 110.5 points per 100 possessions, the seventh-best defensive rating in the league. However, the Grizzlies need to shore up their three-point defense. Opponents averaged a tick below 13 made threes per game against them, converting 36.7 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc, both of which ranked 18th league-wide.
Internal improvement is likely to be the key to most of Memphis’ growth next season. But they have the 17th pick in the draft, and as stated earlier, with so much young talent on their roster, their exploration of the trade market could be how they address some of their weaknesses and fortify the supporting cast around Morant.
On the horizon, difficult decisions regarding rookie extensions, most notably, as it pertains to Jackson’s next contract, loom; additionally, key veterans such as Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Anderson are entering the final year of their contracts. A patient approach might be best, but there’s also no guarantee a players’ value will increase or even stay the same next season. That’s all the more reason for the Grizzlies to thoroughly examine the possibilities available to them on the trade market.
Memphis doesn’t have a clear path to title contention but has a franchise cornerstone, a roster loaded with young talent and the Grizzlies are in good shape regarding the cap. They also have a lightly protected 2024 first-round pick the Warriors owe them, which could become a valuable asset that helps them ascend. Whether they accomplish that goal and how high they climb is a matter of how creative, diligent and lucky they are. Time will tell.
NBA
Now What? New York Knicks
The New York Knicks just wrapped up their best season in almost a decade. But what’s next? Drew Maresca discusses last season’s successes and free agency goals in the team’s most important offseason in a long time.
Basketball Insiders’ “Now What” series examines teams on the precipice of success. Some will succeed in their attempt to join the elite, while others will squander an opportunity or are simply out of time. Today, we’ll dissect the New York Knicks, their 2020-21 season and where they go from here.
The New York Knicks had a miraculous season relative to preseason expectations. They secured the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference after winning 56.9 percent of their regular season games, ended the season with the league’s third-best defensive rating and proudly sent a representative to the All-Star game for the first time since 2017-18. The Knicks also possess the league’s 13th youngest roster with four of their key players younger than 22 years old (RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and Mitchell Robinson).
Ultimately, the future looks bring in New York. But while this season was a nice change-of-pace story for a franchise that’s had little (to no) positive news mentions of late, there’s plenty of work to do to go from the first round of the playoffs to perennial title contender. So, now what for the Knicks?
Strengths
Coaching staff and defense: The Knicks exited the 2019-20 season among the worst defensive teams in the NBA – but that didn’t last long. Much of their defensive improvements can be attributed to first-year head coach Tom Thibodeau. Thibodeau inherited a hodgepodge of defenders, but his strategies and philosophy got maximum production from the group. As mentioned above, the Knicks were the third-best defensive team in the league according to defensive rating, with the Knicks giving up 108.2 points per 100 possessions. That’s a significant improvement from 2019-20, when they were the 23rd best defense (113.0).
And while they are unlikely to receive any All-Defense nods, Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson proved to be incredibly valuable signings in replacing Robinson after he suffered a fractured hand and a fractured foot.
But it wasn’t just production from the center position. The team’s coaching staff got maximum production out of Julius Randle and Barrett, both of whom were previously seen as defensive liabilities.
And just in case there was any doubt in Thibodeau’s impact, he was named Coach of the Year last week.
Shooting and efficiency: While improvements were evident on defense, no one worries about a Thibodeau team on the defensive end of the floor. The offense appeared to be a problem early on, though, and it was partially due to the team’s subpar three-point shooting. The Knicks shot just 35 percent on their three-point attempts through December and January.
But the Knicks had a surprise in store for everyone, shooting 40.6 percent from downtown in 51 games between February and May. A lot of that progress had to do with Randle and Barrett, both of whom struggled mightily with the long ball last season. Randle, whose shooting came apart in this post-season, shot a career-best 41 percent on three-point attempts over the entire season. And Barrett shot an incredible 40 percent from downtown, hitting on 48.2 percent on his three-point attempts in April and 45.5 percent in May.
Bullock, Burks, Rose and Quickley all shot the ball incredibly well, too.
Randle and Barrett: Ultimately, though, Randle is the team’s biggest strength entering the offseason. In addition to powering the team from a scoring standpoint, he also operated as its primary facilitator, averaging a career-best 6 assists per game and tallying 6 triple-doubles through the year. He secured his first All-Star selection, establishing himself as an unquestionable star and (possibly) putting New York back on the map as a free agent destination.
Barrett isn’t far behind Randle in terms of aspects of the team about which we should be enthusiastic. After a disappointing rookie season, Randle clearly made changes. He improved his overall shooting (40.2 percent to 44.1 percent) and three-point shooting (32 percent to 40.2 percent). He also boosted his overall scoring (14.3 to 17.6 points per game), while cutting his turnovers (2.2 to 1.9) and increasing his assists (2.6 assists per game to 3.0) and rebounding (5.0 rebounds per game to 5.8).
Barrett still has to improve his finishing around the rim, as well as his jump shot off-the-bounce. But Barrett just turned 22 and is entering only his second off-season as a pro. He showed more than enough to make the Knicks comfortable in his future.
Weaknesses
Guard play: The Knicks entered this season with holes in their guard rotation – and at the heart of it is Elfrid Payton. Payton was a major offensive liability, and that’s supported by virtually every metric imaginable. He ended the year with a -9.4 on/off per 100 possessions, he posted a measly 11.7 PER and he finished with a -.5 VORP (volume over replacement player).
The arrival of the 32-year-old Rose buoyed their backcourt a bit, but it wasn’t enough.
Still, coach Thibodeau stuck with Payton as their starter through the entirety of the regular season, finally caving and inserting Rose in game three of the first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Knicks must finally address the elephant in the room and bring in a starting-caliber point guard – and had they known they’d be competitive this season, they probably would have done so last year.
Shooting volume: Despite the improvements in shooting listed above, shooting issues remain. And just one juxtaposition is needed to demonstrate it: New York shot the third-best three-point percentage in the league while attempting the fourth-least three-pointers for the season. That’s a problem.
But some of the problem is roster construction, and a lot of that has to do with, again, the team outperforming expectations. The bottom line is the Knicks probably didn’t think they would need more shooters.
Bullock, Randle, Burks, Quickley and Barrett were their only players to average more than 4.0 three-point attempts per game. All five never share the floor (obviously), and the team’s most seven most commonly utilized lineups, accounting for 43 percent of the team’s total minutes this season, feature three of them or fewer.
As the team looks to re-sign (and replace) players this offseason, they’ll probably look to add a point guard and another wing, both of whom will hopefully be upgrades or additions from a shooting standpoint.
Opportunities
Draft picks: The Knicks are in a position of power from a draft standpoint. They own four draft picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, three of which are meaningful – 19, 21 (Dallas’ first-rounder) and Detroit’s 2nd rounder.
What the Knicks ultimately decide to do with their picks is anyone’s guess – and they’ll probably keep their cards close to the vest – but one thing’s for sure, they do not need to add three or four more young players to their rotation.
Assuming they can find a trade partner, packaging some combination of 19, 21 and Detroit’s 2nd should net them at least a late-lottery pick, like the Warriors second-lottery pick (14th overall), if not higher.
Ultimately, there are still lots of holes on the Knicks roster exiting this season, and there could be even more if they renounce a number of their own free agents in pursuit of an upgrade. On the bright side, roster holes means they won’t have to draft for position.
Free agency:
Depending on what the Knicks do with their free agents, they could free up as much as $70 million in cap space. Only four Knicks have fully guaranteed contracts for next season — Barrett, Toppin, Quickley and Kevin Knox II. Randle has a partial guarantee on his $19.8 million salary, and there is a team option for Robinson ($1.8 million). Further, Luca Vildoza and Norvel Pelle have non-guaranteed contracts, and Frank Ntilikina is due a qualifying offer, enabling him to enter restricted free agency.
The rest of their roster will be unrestricted free agents. There will be varying degrees of interest in bringing back Derrick Rose, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and Reggie Bullock, but there is virtually no chance of a reunion with former Magic-lottery pick, Elfrid Payton.
Ultimately though, the Knicks have two major decisions to make – what to do with Randle and who they can add to help them get to the next level. The former is mostly out of their hands. The Knicks will offer him as much as they can (4 years/$106 million). He will decline in hopes of securing a 5 year/$201 million contract next offseason. And no one can really blame him for it.
The latter point, though, is crucial. Ultimately, the biggest need is at point guard. And there will be free agent point guards available including Chris Paul (player option), Kyle Lowry (unrestricted free agent) and Lonzo Ball (restricted free agent).
Paul is currently 36 years old and Lowry is 35 – so neither is a long-term solution. As far as Ball is concerned, he will have several serious suitors, including the Bulls and Pelicans, as well as the Knicks.
If none of the above work out, the Knicks can also set their sights on younger options like restricted free agents 26-year-old Devonte’ Graham or 25-year-old Kendrick Nunn.
One thing is for sure, though: the Knicks need to upgrade the point guard position – and one of the aforementioned five players could be the answer.
Threats
The Knicks are in control of their important pieces, but there is still one major threat looming…
Regression: After a wildly successful season, the Knicks were escorted out of the playoffs in a gentlemen’s sweep by the Atlanta Hawks. Now, credit the Hawks, who played insanely well. But the Knicks, and mostly Randle, came up very short.
Randle, after posting a career year across the board, short an ice-cold 29.7 percent from the field, while looking lost amidst the defensive schemes concocted by Hawks’ coach Nate McMillian. Could next season’s iteration of Randle look more like the guy who averaged just 18 points per game in his five playoff games? Or will he look more like the player we saw throughout the regular season?
Time will tell, but one thing’s for sure – Randle is a worker. He got in the lab and improved in a way that surprised virtually everyone even remotely connected to the league, this writer included. Expecting a similar jump would be crazy, but he will probably work tirelessly to diagnose and solve whatever malfunctioned. Additionally, with a hopefully improved Barrett and a new co-star to be named later, Randle could look even better without improving – and betting on no strides in Randle’s game would amount to a bad wager.
Burn out: Coach Thibodeau has been criticized for overplaying his stars for the entirety of his coaching career (and I assessed the idea of player burnout and how it might impact Randle earlier this season here). But beyond the physical toll taken by heavy minutes on star players is the idea Thibodeau’s intense presence results in an immediate pump, which is ultimately an overinflated result. Could his voice weaken in year two with the Knicks simply because it’s no longer fresh?
Let’s get to the bottom of this by examining Thibodeau’s past. Thibodeau’s first two seasons in Chicago ended with him winning 75.6 percent of all games. Then, he won just 55 percent, 58.5 percent and 61 percent of his games in his next three seasons, respectively.
In Minnesota, he won 37.8 percent in his first season. Then, the Timberwolves took a hyperbolic jump to a 57.3 winning percentage in year two, and then back down to 47.5 percent.
Does that provide any conclusive evidence in favor of the idea that Thibodeau loses his locker rooms? NO.
Thibodeau and the Knicks are a match made in heaven. Thibodeau will be fine. The Knicks will prosper under his guidance. Relax, New York. Nothing to see here.
Ultimately, the Knicks had an incredible season that was muddied by its ending, but it’s always tough to see the forest through the trees. Try to remember that the Knicks won 41 (of their 72) games this season. It took more than the previous two seasons combined to come up with that many wins. Are they championship contenders yet? No. But they skipped right past the mediocre step of the rebuilding process – and that is something.