The McDonald’s All-American Game, one of the most highly anticipated postseason high school All-American Games, is set for its 46th year and will take place on March 28th at the Toyota Center in Houston. On Tuesday, ESPN announced the 24 participants who will be competing in the Game.

5-Star recruit Rob Dillingham, a talented point guard headed to Kentucky, was deemed ineligible for the Game, while 5-Star Texas-bound guard AJ Johnson was left off the roster. Despite some debate surrounding who should have been included, all but two players on the team rank among the top 35 in their class, with the other two being No. 44 Reed Sheppard (who is No. 30 in the Composite ranking) and Brandon Garrison, who is ranked No. 52 overall (No. 42 Composite) but is among the top five centers in the class.

Like last year, only one player on the McDonald’s All-American Game roster remains undecided about where he will attend college. The widely known Bronny James, ranked No. 34, will represent the only uncommitted player.

Top Recruiting Classes Lead The Way

Kentucky leads the pack with the most participants in the Game, boasting four talented players from the No. 1 recruiting class. Duke is just a little behind, with three players from the No. 2 ranked recruiting class. Michigan State and Oregon have also landed multiple players on the roster, rounding out the four programs with more than one player in the Game.

Basketball fans everywhere eagerly anticipate this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game and can’t wait to see the skills of these young players on display.

McDonald’s All-American Game East Roster

5-star C Xavier Booker (Michigan State)

5-star C Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky)

5-star SF Matas Buzelis (G-League Ignite)

5-star CG Stephon Castle (UConn)

5-star SF Justin Edwards (Kentucky)

5-star PF Kwame Evans (Oregon)

4-star CG Aden Holloway (Auburn)

4-star PG Elmarko Jackson (Kansas)

5-star SF Mackenzie Mgbako (Duke)

5-star PF Sean Stewart (Duke)

5-star CG DJ Wagner (Kentucky)

5-star SF Cody Williams (Colorado)

McDonald’s All-American Game West Roster

5-star Omaha Biliew (Iowa State)

5-star PG Isaiah Collier (USC)

5-star SF Mookie Cook (Oregon)

5-star C Baye Fall (Arkansas)

4-star PG Jeremy Fears (Michigan State)

4-star C Brandon Garrison (Oklahoma State)

5-star PF Ron Holland (Texas)

4-star CG Bronny James

5-star SG Jared McCain (Duke)

4-star CG Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)

5-star SF Andrej Stojakovic (Stanford)

5-star SG Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor)