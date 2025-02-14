2025 NBA 3-point contest: Who is the betting favorite to win on Saturday night?

NBA all-star weekend is upon us. Festivities in 2025 are being held in San Francisco, California. As always, the NBA will have their coveted three-point contest on Saturday night.

Eight contestants will be competing to take home the trophy. Who is the betting favorite to win in 2025?

Note: Odds via BetOnline. Accurate as of Feb. 14, 2025

Who will win the 2025 NBA three-point contest?



Damian Lillard, (+350)

Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard is looking to make NBA history this weekend in the three-point contest. The 34-year-old has won the last two three-point competitions. One in his final year with the Blazers and one in his first season with the Bucks. Lillard would be just the third player in NBA history to win three consecutive three-point contests if he takes home the trophy this weekend. For his career, Lillard shoots (.371) percent from beyond the arc. It will be Lillard’s fifth appearance in the event.

Darius Garland, (+500)

For the second time in his six professional seasons, Darius Garland has been voted an all-star. His Cavaliers own the #1 record in the Eastern Conference at 44-10. The 25-year-old is averaging (21.6) points and is shooting a career-high (.431) percent from beyond the arc. Garland takes (3.0) three-point attempts per game in 2024-25. This will be Garland’s first time competing in the three-point contest.

Buddy Hield, (+500)

In his ninth professional season, Buddy Hield is playing for the Golden State Warriors. He’s played in all 55 of their games this season and has 22 starts. Hield is averaging (11.5) points per game and is shooting (.363) percent from beyond the arc. For his career, Hield averages (.397) percent from beyond the arc. In 2020, Hield won the NBA three-point contest. This is his fourth time competing in the event.

Norman Powell, (+550)

Norman Powell is in his fourth season with the Los Angeles Clippers. He started his career with the Toronto Raptors and won a championship with the team in 2019. In year 10, Powell is averaging a career-high (24.2) points per game. Powell received a ton of all-star buzz this season but was not chosen to play in the game on Sunday. However, he does get a chance to compete in the three-point contest. In 2024-25, Powell is averaging (.428) percent from beyond the arc on (3.4) threes per game.

Tyler Herro, (+700)

For the second time in his career, Tyler Herro will compete in the NBA three-point contest. The 25-year-old is a first-time all-star with the Heat this season. He is averaging a career-high (23.9) points per game. Additionally, his (9.7) threes attempted per game is the most of his career. Herro is shooting (.380) percent from beyond the arc in 2024-25. This is Herro’s fourth straight season averaging 20+ points per game.

Jalen Brunson (+750)

Signing with the Knicks in free agency is the best thing that happened to Jalen Brunson in his NBA career. As a member of the Mavericks, he was held back and was not reaching his true potential. In three seasons with the Knicks, Brunson is a two-time all-star and is averaging (26.4) points per game. This is the 28-year-olds second time competing in the three-point contest. He is shooting (.397) percent from beyond on the arc in 2024-25.

Cam Johnson, (+750)

Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson will be competing in the three-point contest for the first time in his career this weekend. The 28-year-old is in his third season with the Nets. He’s played in 122 games and has made 11 starts for Brooklyn. In 2024-25, Johnson is averaging a career-high (19.1) points per game. Additionally, he is shooting (.413) percent from beyond the arc.

Cade Cunningham, (+1000)

There’s a reason Cade Cunningham has the lowest odds to win the three-point contest this weekend. Out of all the contestants, he has the lowest career three-point percentage at (.336). Cunningham is shooting (.351) percent from beyond the arc in 2024-25. While he might struggle in the three-point contests, Cunnigham is a first-time all-star this weekend. He is averaging a career-high (25.4) points and (9.4) rebounds per game. It would be a shock to see Cunningham win on Saturday night.