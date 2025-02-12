For years the NBA have been trying their best to reimagine an All-Star Weekend that has fallen in the ratings recently, and this time around they really went all out. Not only did they change the format of this upcoming edition in San Francisco, but they’ve also hired a host.

The league announced this Tuesday that Kevin Hart will serve as the first-ever on-court emcee of the NBA All-Star Game, which is set to occur on Sunday, February 16 at the home of the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

The comedy superstar is not only a longtime friend of the NBA and many of its basketball stars, he’s also a four-time All-Star Celebrity Game MVP, mostly bu his humor and energy. The league is expecting him to provide commentary from the court as the plays unfold live.

Kevin Hart joins the Inside the NBA crew as the first-ever on-court emcee for the #NBAAllStar Game! The show from The Bay tips off Sunday at 8pm/et on TNT, TruTV and MAX! pic.twitter.com/DwNNZ3mXmK — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2025

Hart, who is well known for keeping longstanding friendship with many around the NBA family, will be commentating the game alongside Ernie Johnson and team general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker and Kenny Smith.

However, the official announcement was made on social media through a video skit that sees Draymond Green invite the Hollywood star to the NBA All-Star Game. In the promotional spot, the actor purposely misunderstands the four-time champion’s invitation, and ends of calling it the “Kevin Hart Take Over.”

The comedian, who received the 2024 Kennedy Center’s annual Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy, has always been linked to the basketball world. The Emmy and Grammy nominee has made a name for himself as the hardest working comedian, entrepreneur, producer, and actor, whose films have grossed more than in $4.23 billion global revenue,

As part of the many changes, the NBA previously announced that the All-Star Game will feature four teams and three contests, with each game being won by the first squad to reach 40 points. O’Neal, Barkley and Smith will chose their rosters from the All-Star player pool in the NBA All-Star Draft.