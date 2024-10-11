7-foot-6 giant Tacko Fall hopes to make NBA comeback after three years abroad

Now that Victor Wembanyama has proven than being freakishly tall doesn’t prevent you from being extremely talented in the basketball world, other players of similar stature have been reconsidering their aspirations in the NBA, and even hoping to get another go at the big stage. For example, ex-Cavs center Tacko Fall would like another try.

Despite lacking the skill set that the young Spurs star has, the Senegalese is convinced that he’s been improving during his time playing abroad. For over three years now, the 28-year-old has continued his career in New Zealand and is one of the this league’s biggest stars.

The big man wants to earn another chance at NBA action, as he believes he can be a valuable asset for any franchise. “Obviously, as a competitor, you want to play at the highest level,” he told ClutchPoints on Monday. “I’ve played in the NBA. I mean, a couple of years ago, I was an NBA player. Now, I’m an even better player. I’m more experienced.”

Tacko Fall talked 1-on-1 with @bysamdigiovanni about his desire to return to the NBA, playing in China, his close relationship with the Celtics and morehttps://t.co/VvI4rcutg9 — Celtics Nation (@CelticsNationCP) October 7, 2024

“My body, like I said, feels much better,” he continued. “I move a lot better and I’m still fairly young. I definitely want to put myself in a position where there’s opportunities for me to make it back. But at the same time, I just want to take it day-by-day and focus on the task at hand and just take it as it comes.”

However, it is in the most important department where Tacko feels he was developed immensely. “Skill-wise, I would say. First of all, my shot, free throws — a lot of it was because I had a lot of shoulder tightness, especially when I was in college. I had shoulder surgery. This summer, I really focused on that,” he recalled.

“Defensively, just being able to get out there a little bit more and recover faster, really work on my body and just making simple plays. My IQ has improved so much,” Fall assured while talking to the American journalist, hoping scouts and executives might hear his plea.

The truth is, the NBL’s New Zealand Breakers is not a worthy competition to compare to the NBA, a league in which the 7-foot-6 center hasn’t played for in three years already. Back during his last year in the United States, he averaged 1.1 points per match on 41.7% shooting from the field, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks.

Cleveland wouldn’t be an option for Fall, as most of the team’s core has decided to extend and continue pursuing their title aspirations

If there was ever a space for Tacko Fall in the NBA, it definitely wouldn’t be back in Cleveland, as the club’s core are set to another season together. This includes Donovan Mitchell, who will come into the new season fresh off signing a three-year, $150.3 million extension.

The star shooting guard is excited for his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. During Media Day on Monday, Donovan publicly spoke for the first time about the extension and how he enjoys Cleveland.“I can come in here now and breathe,” the superstar said with relief.

“Don’t understate how it becomes a lot. Not even just [for] myself but my teammates and to answer these questions because that’s a real thing, too.” Mitchell was also asked why Cleveland has become home for him. “Why not?” he said. “I love it here.”

The point guard and the Cavaliers are coming from finishing as a four seed in the Eastern Conference last season, but were eventually defeated by the Boston Celtics in the second round. “This is my first media day in probably three years where I don’t have people asking me what does it take for me to stay somewhere?” Donovan said.