76ers coach Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey: “He’s never had a bad day”

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers praised guard Tyrese Maxey on the latest episode of ESPN’s “The Woj Pod.” The 2008 NBA champ also discussed the James Harden-Joel Embiid partnership.

“First of all, he’s never had a bad day,” Rivers said of Maxey. “And he helps me — I think, since he’s been here, he’s had two days where I can remember that he was emotionally down.” The conversation begins at the 23-minute mark.

“When we lost to Miami, that last game, he was down,” continued Rivers. “You could feel it in the game. And then he had another day. Those type of guys, as a coach, you just don’t want them to ever get spoiled.”

During the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Heat defeated the 76ers in six games. As the team’s leading scorer, Maxey averaged 20.2 points, 2.3 boards, and 3 assists against Miami.

After sustaining a right thumb injury and a right orbital fracture, Embiid missed the first two games of the series.

76ers head coach Doc Rivers compliments guard Tyrese Maxey

Maxey has a positive mindset, which might have led to him posting career-high numbers in the 2021-22 season. In 74 starts, the second-year guard averaged 17.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

He shot 48.5% from the field and 42.7% from downtown as well. When he’s on his game, the 76ers are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

“You don’t want them to ever change,” mentioned Rivers. “You want them to stay in that happy zone. He comes to play every night, he competes, he’s tough but he loves it and he’s having fun doing it.”

“And his work ethic is contagious. Those are the guys that give you energy, that makes you love coaching.” During the offseason, Rivers listed Tyrese Maxey as one of the three hardest-working players on his team.

Last season, in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs, Maxey scored a playoff career-high 38 points in the 76ers’ 131-111 win over the Toronto Raptors.

At 21, Maxey became the youngest Sixer to score at least 30 points in a postseason game. If the guard can play even better in the 2022-23 season, he might just win NBA Most Improved Player.

The 76ers have not advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals since the 2000-01 season. With Allen Iverson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Aaron McKie, the Sixers went on to lose in five games against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2001 NBA Finals.