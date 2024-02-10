76ers Plan to Pursue Paul George

The Philadelphia 76ers have big plans for this coming offseason. If Clippers shooting guard, Paul George, doesn’t sign an extension with Los Angeles, Philadelphia is set to heavily pursue the nine-time All-Star. George would fill an immediate need at the wing position for the 76ers. Not to mention, he would immediately create an intriguing big-three alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. However, landing the former Most Improved Player of the Year is going to be easier said than done considering a deal is expected to be reached between Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Paul George Still Proving to be an Elite Star

Despite the playoff woes, Paul George is still a legitimate star in today’s NBA. This season, he is averaging 22.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. George has also played in 47 games thus far, which is a welcome sign considering he only played in 56 games last year. For his career, the former steals champion has tallied 20.7 points, 1.7 steals, 6.3 total rebounds, and an effective field goal percentage of 51.8 percent.

The former Indiana Pacer also possesses a career steals percentage of 2.5 percent, a defensive win-share total of 45.5, and a player efficiency rating of 19.3. George is still considered one of the better two-way players in today’s NBA. He can hold his own against some of the better perimeter players. If the 76ers do land him this coming offseason, he will be a great fit and fill a void in their starting rotation. All signs still point to him re-signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, but one cannot fault the 76ers for being interested in Paul George.

A Potential 76ers Super Team?

If the Philadelphia 76ers do manage to sign the two-way star, they will immediately be considered a super team. A trio of Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey would certainly shake up the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia also has plenty of cap space after making moves at the NBA Trade Deadline.

If they can maintain a solid enough supporting cast, then the 76ers will be back in title contention once Joel Embiid returns. If the team adds Paul George to this core in the future, then things could get very interesting for the NBA as a whole. There is still a chance the Clippers cannot reach an agreement with Paul George. If so, then the 76ers will have a great opportunity to bolster their roster this free agency.