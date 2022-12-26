76ers star James Harden considering return to Rockets

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is considering a return to the Houston Rockets, according to sources. During the offseason, Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract extension with the Sixers, and the 10-time All-Star will have the option to opt out at the end of the 2022-23 season.

However, the 14-year veteran denies the reports. “I don’t know where it came from, but I’m excited to be here,” said Harden on Christmas Day. “We’re playing well, and we’re continuing to get better. Why would you ask me that on Christmas, man? You didn’t say Merry Christmas or nothing. You asked me about something that I ain’t even…”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the 76ers have the 11th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. A few sportsbooks show better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN Sources: All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July — if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers: https://t.co/ZqJGIL1ZeP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2022

At the moment, the 76ers are 20-12 and rank fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. Philly trails the Boston Celtics by 2.5 games for the top seed. If Harden decided to return to Houston for the 2023-24 season, he would essentially be playing for the worst team in the Western Conference.

“Despite forcing his way out of the Rockets in January 2021, Harden has maintained something of a magnetic pull to Houston, drawn to the community, lifestyle and family there, sources said,” reported Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Based on Wojnarowski’s report, it’s not about winning a championship. But one also cannot shake the feeling that the 33-year-old is hungry for a ring. Unless he feels he can win a title with his former team, the seven-time All-NBA member might be better off sticking with the 76ers.

Furthermore, if Harden signs with the Rockets next summer, the team could make a major comeback. Since the three-time scoring champ left during free agency in 2020, Houston has not qualified for the postseason.

Under coach Stephen Silas, the Rockets are 46-140. The Sixers guard is one of Houston’s missing pieces. He’s still averaging double-digit points per game. Veteran leadership is needed. And Silas has a lot of talent on his roster.

James Harden on Rockets reunion rumors: “Why would you ask me about that on Christmas, man?… You didn’t say Merry Christmas or nothing. You asked me about something that I ain’t even… I’m not answering. I didn’t see nothing.” (via @PompeyOnSixers, https://t.co/epdItxkFEs) pic.twitter.com/X1p1PJ3nYT — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 25, 2022

Jae’Sean Tate, Jalen Green, and Jabari Smith Jr. come to mind. If the 76ers fall short in the playoffs again under coach Doc Rivers, this could be Harden’s last season playing ball in the City of Brotherly Love.

Needless to say, this is all theoretical. Whether during a postgame or pregame interview, he would never declare this season as his last with Philly. So, fans and everyone else can only speculate for now.

Through 18 starts this season, Harden is averaging 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He’s shooting 42.9% from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range as well. Also, he has recorded 10 double-doubles and one triple-double.