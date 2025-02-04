76ers trade news: Caleb Martin to the Mavericks for Quentin Grimes and a second-round pick

NBA Headlines

Zach Wolpin
February 04, 2025

After the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic, NBA insiders said that Dallas was not done. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced a trade between the Mavericks and 76ers. 

Philadelphia has traded Caleb Martin to Dallas in exchange for Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick. This was Martin’s first season with the 76ers. It’s the second year in a row that Quentin Grimes will be traded near the deadline.

The Sixers have traded Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks


In 2019, Caleb Martin went undrafted out of Nevada. He signed with the Hornets in 2019-20 and played his first two seasons in Charlotte. His twin brother Cody was a second-round draft pick by Charlotte in 2019. For the 2021-22 season, Martin joined the Miami Heat. Eventually, he signed a three-year, $20 million extension with the Heat that ended after the 2024 season. The 29-year-old left in free agency and signed with the 76ers.

They gave Martin a four-year, $35 million deal. In his first year with Philadelphia, the Sixers traded Martin to the Dallas Mavericks. Philadelphia is acquiring Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick. Grimes has played for the Knicks, Pistons, and Mavericks. Now, he’s a member of the 76ers. Grimes was the 25th pick in the 2021 NBA draft out of Houston. He played two and half seasons for the Knicks before they traded him in 2023-24 to the Pistons.

Grimes is still in the final year of his rookie contract and will need a new deal after the 2024-25 season. He joins a 76ers roster that is backlogged at guard. Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. start at PG and SG. Kyle Lowry, Eric Gordon, and Ricky Council all see playing time off the bench. Where will Grimes fit into Nick Nurses’s rotation this late in the season?