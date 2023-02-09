Home » news » A Three Team Deal Sends Matisse Thybulle To Portland And Jalen Mcdaniels To Philadelphia Ahead Of The Deadline

A Three-Team Deal Sends Matisse Thybulle To Portland And Jalen McDaniels To Philadelphia Ahead Of The Deadline

With just hours left in the 2023 NBA trade deadline, team will be engaged in talks for the rest of the afternoon. Those in position to make a playoff run want to upgrade the roster while other teams are sellers and try to gain future assets in picks. Making a splash recently in the trade market was a three-team deal between the Pacers, Sixers, and Hornets. It’s sending Matisse Thybulle to Portland and Jalen McDaniels to Philly. 

The trade deadline means a fresh start for some player and in this case it was much needed for Thubulle. He was playing a career-low (12.1) minutes per game this season. On the other hand, McDaniels is having the best season yet of his young career and the Sixers saw him as an upgrade to the roster/

Blazers and Sixers both make some roster upgrades before the trade deadline ends

At third in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers are looking to make a deep playoff run this season. That is why the made a deal in a three-team trade to acquire Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. McDaneils had played in all 56 games for the Hornets this season but he finds himself with a new home in the City of Brotherly Love.

He’s also having his best NBA season so far with a career-high in points (10.6), (4.8) rebounds, assists (2.0), and steals (1.2) per game. On top of that, his (26.7) minutes per game are also a career-high. McDaniels will likely be a rotation player off the bench.

For Matisse Thybulle, he had fallen out of the Sixers rotation this season and is having career-lows across the board. He’s only averaging (2.7) points, (1.3) rebounds, and (0.5) assists per game. However, Thybulle gets a chance to start again in Portland and can prove his worth to the team in this final third of the season.

In just four seasons as a pro, Thybulle has earned two all-defensive selections and that is far and away the best aspect of his game. The other team in this trade were the Charlotte Hornets and they received Svi Mykhailuk and multiple second-round picks in the trade.

