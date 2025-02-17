Two weeks after the Mavericks organization decided to trade out their superstar Luka Doncic, many fans and expert believe this was part of one of the biggest trades in NBA history, if not the most stunning in-season transfer of All-NBA stars. However, even the league’s executives didn’t see it coming.

Just as the All-Star Game was coming to a start, commissioner Adam Silver attended the press and was again asked about his thoughts over the historic trade. In fact, the Doncic-for-Anthony Davis deal was the first topic raised during his traditional news conference in San Francisco.

“I was surprised when I heard about the trade,” the NBA executive admitted, later revealing that franchises around the league rarely shared advanced information on trades with them. Luka’s case wasn’t any different.

Adam Silver says Mavericks fans should “believe in their organization” after the Luka Dončić trade. "Whether or not history will ultimately judge this as a smart trade, [the Mavericks] did what they think was in the best interest of their organization."

As many Dallas fans have made their anger public, protesting outside the American Airlines Arena and even during their recent games, Silver comprehends their disgust. Even though their championship dreams might have crashed and burned, he hopes they can trust the club’s decisions.

“I’m empathetic,” Adam expressed this weekend. “I understand it – Dallas was in the Finals last year. … It seems genuinely, truly authentic that [Dončić] was stunned and disappointed. You could see it in his body language.”

The NBA executive then added: “I am sympathetic to the Mavericks’ organization. … Whether or not history will ultimately judge this as a smart trade, they did what they thought was in the best interest of their organization.”

Despite his empathy, Silver didn’t cave into the rumors that speculate how the Mavs owners are looking to relocate the franchise. “I have absolutely no knowledge or belief there were any ulterior motives,” the commissioner said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that the Dumont and Adelson families bought that team to keep it in Dallas. I have no doubt whatsoever that they’re committed to the long-term success of that franchise.”