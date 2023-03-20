Home » news » Adama Sanogo First College Player Since Blake Griffin To Average 25 Points 10 Rebounds In Ncaa Tournament

College Basketball

Adama Sanogo first college player since Blake Griffin to average 25 points, 10 rebounds in NCAA Tournament

Updated 27 mins ago on
3 min read
James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
USA Today Network

Adama Sanogo of No. 4 UConn is the first men’s college basketball player since Blake Griffin in 2009 to average at least 25 points and 10 rebounds through his first two games of a single NCAA Tournament.

Through 34 starts during the regular season, the junior forward is averaging career highs of 17.5 points, 1.2 assists, and 7.3 field goals per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 61.4% from the field.

According to a few March Madness betting sites, Adama Sanogo and UConn hold fifth-shortest odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for West Region rival No. 2 UCLA.

During the regular season, Adama Sanogo led the Big East in points (596), points per game, rebounds per game, field goals (247), player efficiency rating (30.5), and offensive box plus/minus (7.7). Moreover, the two-time All-Big East First-Team member ranks second in defensive rating (94.2) and usage percentage (28.2) as well.

In UConn’s 87-63 win over No. 13 Iona at MVP Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the wing ended his outing with 28 points, 13 boards, and one block in 25 minutes of action. Not to mention, Sanogo shot 13-of-17 (76.5%) from the floor and knocked down two free throws.

Adama Sanogo is the first men’s college basketball player since Blake Griffin in 2009 to average 25 points, 10 rebounds through his first two games of an NCAA Tournament

Additionally, during the second round of Sunday’s 70-55 victory against No. 5 Saint Mary’s (CA), Sanogo amassed 24 points, eight rebounds, and one block in 27 minutes played. The 6-foot-9 wing finished 11-of-16 (68.8%) shooting from the field and drained a pair of free throws.

UConn outscored Saint Mary’s 39-25 in the second half to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in nine years. The Huskies entered this matchup as a 4.5-point favorite. “Eventually our depth, elite rebounding, top-20 defense, top-five offense, with the depth, I think we’re able to break some teams,” said Huskies coach Dan Hurley.

“I think in the first and even second round of tournaments, it’s more of a burden to play at UConn than it is an advantage.” Indeed, senior guard Tristen Newton also added 13 points, three boards, five assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes as a starter. With Adama Sanogo, the Huskies are firing on all cylinders.

Offensively, the Huskies were unstoppable from start to finish. UConn shot 27-of-50 (54%) from the floor and 10-of-22 (45.5%) from 3-point range. Although the team appeared sluggish in the first half, the fourth-seeded contender went on to outrebound Saint Mary’s 31-22.

Furthermore, UConn outscored Iona and Saint Mary’s by a combined 86-49 in the second half. The Gaels had no answer for Adama Sanogo. Moving on to the Sweet 16, the Huskies will now take on No. 8 Arkansas from T-Mobile Arena this Wednesday, Mar. 23 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now