Adama Sanogo of No. 4 UConn is the first men’s college basketball player since Blake Griffin in 2009 to average at least 25 points and 10 rebounds through his first two games of a single NCAA Tournament.

Through 34 starts during the regular season, the junior forward is averaging career highs of 17.5 points, 1.2 assists, and 7.3 field goals per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 61.4% from the field.

Adama Sanogo is the 1st player to average 25 points, 10 rebounds and 70% shooting through his first 2 games of a single NCAA Tournament since Blake Griffin in 2009. pic.twitter.com/AoeB8LPAMU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 20, 2023

During the regular season, Adama Sanogo led the Big East in points (596), points per game, rebounds per game, field goals (247), player efficiency rating (30.5), and offensive box plus/minus (7.7). Moreover, the two-time All-Big East First-Team member ranks second in defensive rating (94.2) and usage percentage (28.2) as well.

In UConn’s 87-63 win over No. 13 Iona at MVP Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the wing ended his outing with 28 points, 13 boards, and one block in 25 minutes of action. Not to mention, Sanogo shot 13-of-17 (76.5%) from the floor and knocked down two free throws.

Additionally, during the second round of Sunday’s 70-55 victory against No. 5 Saint Mary’s (CA), Sanogo amassed 24 points, eight rebounds, and one block in 27 minutes played. The 6-foot-9 wing finished 11-of-16 (68.8%) shooting from the field and drained a pair of free throws.

UConn outscored Saint Mary’s 39-25 in the second half to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in nine years. The Huskies entered this matchup as a 4.5-point favorite. “Eventually our depth, elite rebounding, top-20 defense, top-five offense, with the depth, I think we’re able to break some teams,” said Huskies coach Dan Hurley.

“I think in the first and even second round of tournaments, it’s more of a burden to play at UConn than it is an advantage.” Indeed, senior guard Tristen Newton also added 13 points, three boards, five assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes as a starter. With Adama Sanogo, the Huskies are firing on all cylinders.

Adama Sanogo was in disbelief after @UConnMBB secured a spot in the Sweet 16 💯#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/irFLajyPHo — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2023

Offensively, the Huskies were unstoppable from start to finish. UConn shot 27-of-50 (54%) from the floor and 10-of-22 (45.5%) from 3-point range. Although the team appeared sluggish in the first half, the fourth-seeded contender went on to outrebound Saint Mary’s 31-22.

Furthermore, UConn outscored Iona and Saint Mary’s by a combined 86-49 in the second half. The Gaels had no answer for Adama Sanogo. Moving on to the Sweet 16, the Huskies will now take on No. 8 Arkansas from T-Mobile Arena this Wednesday, Mar. 23 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

