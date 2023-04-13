The 2023 UConn Huskies enjoyed a dominant run in this year’s NCAA tournament. All six of their games were won by double-digits and they were led by big man, Adama Sanogo. He won Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA tournament and averaged nearly 20 points per game. While still retaining his eligibility, it was announced that Sanogo is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Sanogo is projected to be a second-round prospect, but his dominance in the NCAA tournament may have increased his draft stock. Nobody could guard him in the post as he averaged (19.7) points and (9.8) rebounds per game in their six tournament wins.

It was reported today by Adam Zagoria that Adama Sanogo is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. His teammate Jordan Hawkins also declared for the draft shortly after UConn’s national championship win.

.@UConnMBB star Adama Sanogo plans to enter the NBA Draft, per sources I spoke to Ray Allen and several NBA scouts about him for @njdotcom https://t.co/sWkKcUg4QD — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 13, 2023

Adama Sanogo is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft

The 21-year-old flourished in his third season with the Huskies and carried the team to the postseason. Sanogo helped UConn win its fifth national championship in program history and all five have been won in the last 25 years. Before this year’s win, the Huskies were champions of the dance back in 2014.

In 39 games played and started for UConn this season, Sanogo averaged (17.2) points, (7.7) rebounds, and (1.3) assists per game. He also developed a three-pointer this season after taking no three’s in his first two seasons with the Huskies. Sanogo shot the deep ball at a very respectable (.365) percent for a player of his size.

He proved that he can shoot from range and that’s something that scouts value highly at the next level, especially from a PF/C. Sanogo is undersized for the traditional NBA center and an unnamed scout said that he could likely go undrafted. There’s a strong chance he could go undrafted but will surely get a chance to make an NBA roster.