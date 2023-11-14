After car incident, Kelly Oubre Jr. expected to miss ‘significant’ time with the 76ers

This past Saturday night, Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene and broke the player’s rib as he left Philadelphia‘s Center City, according to authorities.

The 76ers released a statement after their guard’s accident. “Kelly Oubre Jr. was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle tonight in Center City, Philadelphia. He is currently in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital. We will share more information as it becomes available. Please join us in sending our best to Kelly and his family as he recovers from the incident,” it reads.

The athlete was taken to a hospital in stable condition and was released some hours later, as the team decided to rule him out for Sunday’s match against Indiana, explaining he would be re-evaluated a week later.

“He’s back home and he’s doing OK,” his coach Nick Nurse said before playing the Pacers. “It’s a pretty traumatic incident (but) he is home and resting fairly comfortably. That’s where we are right now.”

The 27-year-old is expected to return to the Sixers’ practice facility to observe the team’s training sessions on Tuesday before being re-examined to define a timeline for his return. “He’s got an ‘I’ll be back before you know it’ type of attitude,”the trainer said. “That’s a great place to start for him.”

The car, who was part of this hit-and-run incident, was later described as silver in color and allegedly fled south. Oubre was taken to Thomas University Hospital “in stable condition with a broken rib and injuries to his hip and right leg,” police said as they continue to investigate.

“It’s too bad that he’s been on an upward trend and heading towards a good season and stuff,” Nurse expressed. “That’s kind of a bummer for me for it to happen to him — a guy who needed a break, was getting one and he did everything he could to give himself a break. Then to have that happen — it puts it in perspective as well.”

Tyrese Maxey dedicated 50-point exhibition to teammate Kelly Oubre Jr. in Sixers win vs. Pacers

This Sunday night, Tyrese Maxey dedicated his career-high performance to the shooting guard after this hit-and-run incident.

The Sixers, who’ve been almost unstoppable with an 8-1 record so far this 2023/24 season, ended up beating the Pacers 137-126. While Joel Embiid contributed 37 points, Tyrese was 20-for-32 from field goal attempts and added 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks to his stat line.

— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 13, 2023

“Man, this had nothing to do with me,” Maxey told the press after the match. “This is all Kelly Oubre, man. We praying for him. Love my dawg, man. I just met him but I love him. I hope he gets well soon,” the rising star said after his career-high display.

The last time he scored over 40 points was almost a year ago against the Raptors. “Joel wanted me to get 50 more than even I did,” Maxey revealed. “When he gave me the ball, he said, ‘You are going to shoot this basketball.’ And that’s why I appreciate my teammates, my coaches and the fans. It was a great night and we got the win, which is what matters most.”