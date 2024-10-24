JJ Redick finally confronted his first-official NBA match as head coach and proved to be worthy of the opportunity, leading his team to victory over the Timberwolves. Despite winning the season opener, the 40-year-old already has a very specific request for the NBA that might even sound absurd to many.

Have you ever thought that a ball being too new could represent a problem for athletes? Well, the Lakers coach sure believes it to be so, and he wasted no time in getting his gripes in. Redick already announced he was going to ask the NBA for “worn-in basketballs.”

“I’m going to send in a request for the league [Wednesday] so that we can play with worn-in basketballs [going forward],” JJ assured during their . “I’m being dead serious — I’m not sure why we’re playing in real games with brand new basketballs.”

JJ Redick was displeased with the NBA using brand-new basketballs in favor of basketballs already broken in 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gyCYvwGyeC — Ball Exclusives (@ballexclusives) October 23, 2024

During the postgame interviews, the purple and gold tactician could hear part of the press laughing at his remarks. “You think I’m joking?” the rookie coach asked the media attendees. “I’m neurotic.”

The former NBA star, who later turned analyst and broadcaster, believes there was a direct correlation between the balls used during the game and his own team’s woes from beyond the arc. His players only dropped 5-for-30 from range, but were still able to beat Minnesota by seven points.

“We got great looks and there were even some 3s in the second half that were wide open,” JJ recalled, as the Lakers only knocked 16.7% of their chances from the three-point line, compared to his rivals’ 31.7%. “We just couldn’t knock ‘em down. Anyone who’s ever touched an NBA ball brand new knows it’s a different feel and touch than a worn-in basketball … give the guys the opportunity to pick a good basketball.”

There was a special moment when Bronny tried one from range, but also missed his chance. “We wanted that 3 to go in,” said teammate Anthony Davis, after completing 36 points, 16 rebounds and 3 blocks. “Bron threw it to him, and we wanted, obviously, for that to go in. But just looking at them checking in at the same time at the scorer’s table, it gave me like a little chills.”

LeBron and Bronny James officially became the first father and son duo to ever player together in the NBA during Tuesday’s victory vs. Wolves

This NBA season has finally started and one of the biggest stories of the year also unfolded its’ biggest chapter this Tuesday evening, as LeBron and Bronny James officially became the first father and son to ever play together in league history. Fortunately for the pair, this ended on a high note as the Lakers beat the Timberwolves on opening night.

Just like scenes from a movie, the James duo appeared together in the game when they both checked in with 4 minutes left in the second quarter. This meant the 20-year-old’s rookie debut in the big stage, while LeBron had already starred in 13 minutes before he reentered alongside his son.

Just as both players got up from the bench, the Crypto.com Arena began to roar in excitement. “That moment, us being at the scorer’s table together and checking in together, something I will never forget,” the 39-year-old said postgame. “No matter how old I get, no matter how my memory may fade as I get older or whatever, I will never forget that moment.”

The rookie, on the other hand, had his mind set on performing at his best. “I tried not to focus on everything that was going on around me and tried to focus on going in as a rookie and not trying to mess up,” Bronny expressed. “But yeah, I totally did feel the energy, and I appreciate the Laker Nation for showing the support for me and my dad.”