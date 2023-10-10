After first taste of NBA basketball Sasha Vezenkov compares it with EuroLeague: ‘Each has its own beauty’

“It’s a different game,” he explained. “Even though it’s preseason, the pace is different. It’s a little bit faster. Over there, it’s more about reading. It’s two totally different games. Every game has its own beauty.”

Despite the fact that there are clear differences between both games, especially if we compare rule books, the 28-year-old says he’s ready to work as hard as he can to adapt quickly.

“I’m working every day. There’s no other way, I’ve said it many times. You have to face it, challenge, fail, race, and go through it. I don’t expect to be 100% from the first day. I need to work every day, stay locked in, and help the team,” the forward expressed.

About his 11-minute display, the player born in Cyprus was glad he was able to contribute to his team. From beyond the arc, he hit two out of his three shots. “I’m trying to help the team in different aspects. As I said, every game, I will try to be better, and I will be better,” he said.

The former Olympiacos star was also asked about being coached by Mike Brown and the experience so far.

“His philosophy and mentality start from defense. Everybody, including myself, has to be very solid in the defensive part. The physicality will be our defensive identity. And on offense, he knows what I can do and is trying to utilize that, so I think everything will be good,” Vezenkov shared.

The Sacramento coach explains why fans will enjoy Vezenkov’s basketball game this 2023/24 campaign

After averaging 17.6 points per match last season for Olympiacos in the Greek Basketball League, the Bulgarian forward is ready to rock the NBA. Coach Brown is excited for fans to see him play up close this upcoming campaign and explained why he’ll be a joy to see.

“You’re going to enjoy him,” the trainer said last month. “Here’s a guy that plays hard, he’s tough, very, very smart. Extremely good feel for the game of basketball, he can pass it, he cuts, he knows how to space, and he can shoot the mess out the ball. He’s got a quick trigger and I’m looking forward to seeing him out in action against other teams this year.”

Check the video above to see the 28-year-old’s full highlights during his 11-minute debut against the Raptors this past Monday.

However, Brown’s enthusiasm didn’t stop there, as he considers that the best things about his team is how the core was kept with special additions like Vezenkov. “I’m excited that we kept our core together, because they’ve only played one year together,” he shared. “I think they’ve all grown a ton this summer, they’ve been working their tails off.”