After going undrafted, Markquis Nowell has a agreed to a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors

Markquis Nowell K-State pic

Not every player’s path to the NBA is the same. The top prospects are lucky enough to hear their names called at the draft. For others, their journey will be more difficult. Kansas State’s standout PG Markquis Nowell went undrafted last night as many presumed he would. That doesn’t mean he can’t carve out a nice NBA career. NBA insiders have reported that Nowell has agreed to a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors. 

The only thing that stopped Markquis Nowell from being drafted was his size. At five-foot-seven, he’s extremely undersized for the NBA. That hasn’t stopped him from achieving his goals so far in life. He would have loved to get drafted last night, but he still has a path to the NBA.

His talent was undeniable at the college level and that’s why the Raptors signed him to a two-way contract shortly after the draft. This coming season he will have the chance to compete in the G League and split his time playing in the NBA.

The Raptors signed PG Markquis Nowell to a two-way contract

As a senior with Kansas State last season, Markquis Nowell helped lead the Wildcats to the Elite 8. He had an incredible tournament run and put on a show in every game he played. As a smaller guard growing up in Harlem, NY, Nowell learned how to play his type of basketball and it’s fun to watch.

At five-foot-seven, he’s much smaller than everyone else on the court. That gives him a particular advantage that some players don’t have. His basketball IG and innate passing ability all play a factor in his success. Last season, he averaged (17.6) points and (8.3) assists, and (2.6) steals per game.

He set an NCAA tournament record against Michigan State in the Sweet 16 when he dished out 19 assists in one game. Teams are currently allowed to have two players on two-way contracts. They are currently held by Jeff Dowtin and Ron Harper Jr. Those three may have to battle it out in Summer League to see who gets the final two two-way contracts for the season.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

