After no charges were presented by police, Memphis’ Ja Morant will remain away from court for at least a week

The Grizzlies management have agreed to maintain their star Ja Morant away from the court for a while still, even though the Colorado police announced that they can’t hold anything against him and the player will face no charges in relation to his controversial live stream video showing off a gun in a strip club.

“Ja Morant will continue to remain away from the team for at least the next four games,” the Memphis administration said in a short statement.

As we are only a month away from the playoffs, this means the young guard will be out of action for at least a week (and a half, maybe), and should be back by March 17 against the San Antonio Spurs, but would defintely miss the road games against the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat.

As the Glendale Police Department (which jurisdiction surrounds the city of Denver) analyzed the infamous video streamed by Morant on his Instagram account, they found no proof of a crime, because holding a gun is permitted by law in the United States.

“In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type,” the officials stated. “Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens of patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint.

“The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located.”

As for the NBA, who has also said to be considering a suspension, is yet to announce any sanctions against the All-Star player. His team, on the other hand, first said they would keep him out of court and the spotlight for two games, which already happened.

Dillon Brooks on Ja Morant’s postgame phone call to the Grizzlies’ locker room: pic.twitter.com/41PbsN9DzP — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 10, 2023

It wasn’t until Morant later said that he wished “to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Shaq weighs into Morant’s situation reminding him he’s a professional athlete

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal always has something funny, or incredibly spot on to say about the league’s antics. This time, he shared a strong message for Memphis star Ja Morant after his embarrassing video shirtless with a firearm.

On this week’s edition of “NBA on TNT”, the former Magic and Lakers legend reminded the young guard that he is a professional athlete, saying “you’re not a rapper, you’re an NBA player.”

Check out O’Neal’s thoughts on the matter, which has turned into a polemic craze ever since this weekend:

Shaq also believes that the only person to blame for this situation is his own. “You don’t go live, nobody knows he has a weapon, [then] we’re not talking about this, but he did that.

“Why are you in the strip club with no shirt? Why are you walking around with a weapon? And why’d you hit the live button? So, we have to stop putting ourselves in positions where they can take away the things that we work hard for,” he concluded.