The latest Aleksej Pokusevski injury update sees the Serbian forward ruled out of his nation’s final round of EuroBasket qualifiers, and there could be worse news yet.

Aleksej Pokusevski Injury Update

Serbia face Finland and Georgia in their final EuroBasket qualifiers, although the world’s second-ranked nation have already secured their spot at August’s quadrennial tournament.

Serbian national team coach Svetislav Pesic has opted for plenty of rotation with very little in the way of stakes, and it will be the perfect opportunity for The Eagles’ next generation to audition for the summer.

However, one man hoping to establish his spot in the Serbia roster won’t be able to do so this month. Aleksej Pokusevski will miss both games with a persistent injury problem, and coach Pesic suggested that it may require surgery with no timeline for his return.

“Pokusevski is injured. He attended a video session yesterday, and his shoulder is not in good condition,” Pesic said.

“He is in pain and unable to train. If he doesn’t recover soon and the issue worsens, surgery might be necessary.”

Pokusevski, who returned to his native Belgrade with Partizan last year, was waived by the Charlotte Hornets. He enjoyed a spectacular start to his young NBA career at the Thunder, breaking numerous franchise records in the process, but a fracture in his left leg saw his fall out of favor.

The now-23-year-old missed out on the Serbia squad after being cut from the preliminary roster due to disapproval from the Thunder.

According to the best online betting sites, Serbia are favorites to win their first ever EuroBasket gold medal.

Serbia Squad For EuroBasket Qualifiers

Serbia’s preliminary squad: Aleksa Avramovic, Dusan Beslac, Dejan Davidovac, Ognjen Dobric, Asim Djulovic, Marko Guduric, Filip Jovic, Stefan Jovic, Balsa Koprivica, Andrej Kostic, Arijan Lakic, Stefan Lazarevic, Bogoljub Markovic, Dusan Miletic, Nikola Milutinov, Mario Nakic, Mihailo Petrovic, Filip Petrusev, Uros Plavsic, Aleksej Pokusevski, Aleksa Radanov, Dusan Ristic, Borisa Simanic, Uros Trifunovic.