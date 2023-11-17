The Wizards are off to a tough start of the 2023/24 season, as they hold a 2-9 record at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Jordan Poole was acquired this past summer from Golden State and has already been heavily criticized for his performances, as he’s expected to be the leader of the Washington franchise.

While many rumors are surrounding the D.C. camp, suggesting the former Warriors player is already bound to leave his team in the near future, his teammate Tyus Jones went on an interview and set the record straight.

According to the point guard, he’s bonded with Jordan almost immediately and shares great admiration for his talent and leadership. “As a person, we hit it off right away,” Jones said about Poole. “He’s a Midwest kid. We have that in common. He’s a basketball junkie. He loves hoops like myself. We’re always talking about our game, games around the league, watching film and breaking down situations,” he said.

Name a more unserious player than Jordan Poole. I'll wait. pic.twitter.com/N9qL2kyLRF — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 16, 2023

“On the court, we’re getting more familiar with each other and building that chemistry. I’ve seen how well he moves without the ball. We’re continuing to try to implement his style of basketball here in DC and seeing what best suits him,” Jones acknowledged.

As they both landed in D.C. during the offseason and share the same role on court, Tyus recognized they share a lot of things in common. After watching him these past months, he’s convinced that Poole is the new face of this team.

“For a point guard, it’s a fun task for me to try to alter the game to how it can fit everybody and make everyone gel. He’s the first in the gym and the last to leave. He’s a tireless worker,” assured the former Grizzlies player. “He works on his craft and is dedicated to it. That’s something you like to see from the face of your franchise.”

Jordan has been averaging 16.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Washington club while shooting 40.6% from the field, 30.1% from range and 78.6% from the foul line.

Jones also referred to teammate Kyle Kuzma as a ‘tremendous leader’ for the Wizards

“He’s a tremendous leader,” Jones said about Kyle Kuzma. “He takes that very seriously, being the leader of the team, the voice and the face. It’s paid off. He’s hit the ground running this year, how well and consistently he’s playing on both ends of the floor. He’s been extremely vocal. That’s something I think he’s taken a step forward in doing.”

The former champion with the Los Angeles Lakers is currently averaging 23.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists on the season while shooting 47.2% from the floor, 35.1% from beyond the arc and 78.6% from the free-throw line.

“Guys are following his lead,” Jones said about Kuzma. “It’s cool to see because we’ve known each other from high school and college and playing against each other in the league. It’s cool to be on the same team, working together and trying to achieve the same goals.”

This past offseason, Kyle signed a four-year, $90 million deal in Washington. This Friday night, the D.C. club prepares to clash against the New York Knicks for another group-stage contest for the In-Season Tournament.