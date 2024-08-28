Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond recently found himself at the center of a social media storm after ESPN’s SportsCenter account on X overlooked his significant rebounding achievement in a post celebrating WNBA star Angel Reese. The incident underscores the importance of accuracy in sports reporting, especially when it comes to honoring athletes’ historical accomplishments.

The controversy began when SportsCenter posted a graphic applauding Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky’s rookie standout, for her impressive rebounding streak. The graphic incorrectly stated that Reese and Ben Wallace, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, were the only two players in the last 50 years to record three consecutive games with 20 or more rebounds.

However, this claim omitted Andre Drummond, who achieved a similar feat during the 2019-20 NBA season. Drummond, a four-time NBA rebounding champion, pulled down 20 or more rebounds in four consecutive games, making his mark as one of the most dominant rebounders in recent NBA history. The omission did not go unnoticed, particularly by Drummond himself.

IM NOT GONNA SIT HERE AND LET ANDRE DRUMMOND GET ERASED FROM THE HISTORY BOOKS. @AndreDrummond https://t.co/h1dCkDNr17 pic.twitter.com/ur6nTLcgUW — Mitch (@mitchAliberti) August 27, 2024

Known for his powerful presence on the court, Drummond wasn’t about to let the oversight slide. He quickly took to X to call out SportsCenter for their error. In a post that garnered significant attention, Drummond shared his disbelief with a simple but pointed message: “👀👀you forgetting someone *cough.”

Drummond’s post highlighted not only his frustration but also the importance of accurately representing historical records in sports. For an athlete like Drummond, who has built his career on dominating the boards, being recognized for such achievements is a crucial part of his legacy.

Drummond’s post quickly gained traction, with fans rallying behind him. Many shared their own frustrations, posting screenshots and statistics to back up Drummond’s claim. One fan passionately wrote, “IM NOT GONNA SIT HERE AND LET ANDRE DRUMMOND GET ERASED FROM THE HISTORY BOOKS. @AndreDrummond.” Another fan pointed out the error more directly, saying, “Literally did it in 4 games in a row idk why they lying on your name.”

The outpouring of support from fans underscores the respect Drummond has earned for his rebounding prowess. His ability to consistently dominate the boards is a rare talent, and fans were quick to remind ESPN and the broader sports community of his contributions.

Angel Reese’s Achievements Marked The First Time In WNBA History That A Player Has Recorded This Rebounding Streak

While the error was a point of contention for Drummond, it’s important to acknowledge Angel Reese’s accomplishment. As a 22 year old rookie in the WNBA, Reese’s ability to record three consecutive games with 20 or more rebounds is extraordinary. She has already positioned herself as one of the most formidable rebounders in the WNBA, and her future in the league looks incredibly bright.

Reese’s achievement is particularly significant as it marks the first time in WNBA history that a player has recorded such a streak. However, the misstep by SportsCenter serves as a reminder of the need to balance celebrating new achievements with acknowledging past ones.

Andre Drummond’s decision to call out ESPN serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of recognizing and honoring all athletes’ achievements, past and present. While Angel Reese’s accomplishments are undeniably impressive, it is equally important to remember the historical context and give credit where it’s due. As the sports community continues to celebrate the next generation of stars, they must also remember the giants who paved the way.

To fully appreciate Drummond’s frustration, it’s important to revisit his 2019-20 season. Starting on October 30, 2019, Drummond embarked on a remarkable streak, pulling down 20 or more rebounds in four consecutive games. His performances during this stretch were a key factor in his team’s early-season success, further solidifying his reputation as one of the NBA’s elite rebounders.

Later that season, Clint Capela of the Houston Rockets recorded five straight games with 20 or more rebounds. Together, Drummond and Capela became the first players since Ben Wallace in 2003 to accomplish such a feat, demonstrating the elite level at which they were playing.