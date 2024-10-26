Anthony Davis Becomes 3rd Laker with Back-to-Back 35-Point-Plus Games to Open Season

Anthony Davis became just the third Los Angeles Lakers player to record back-to-back games with at least 35 points to open an NBA season, joining Jerry West (1969-70) and Elgin Baylor (1962-63).

In the Lakers’ 110-103 season-opener victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, Davis posted 36 points on 11-of-23 (47.8%) shooting from the floor and 13-of-15 (86.7%) at the free throw line.

Then in Los Angeles’ 123-116 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, he scored 35 points on 11-of-18 (61.1%) shooting from the field and 13-of-17 (76.5%) at the foul line. This brought his point total to 71.

ANTHONY DAVIS HAS BEEN ON A MISSION TO START THE SEASON 😤 pic.twitter.com/KMqBCugIU8 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 26, 2024

When Davis was asked which Lakers players he joined, the nine-time All-Star had initially guessed Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, James Worthy, and LeBron James.

And then he got one right when he asked, “Jerry West?” West opened the 1969-70 season with 39 points in his first game and 42 in his second. James, standing at his locker next to Davis, helped him identify the other legend.

“Elgin,” James said. “Elgin Baylor,” Davis continued, recalling the Hall-of-Fame forward who started the 1962-63 season with 71 points in his first two games.

Anthony Davis helped JJ Redick become the first Los Angeles Lakers coach with a 2-0 start since Phil Jackson

Through two games in his 13th NBA season, Davis is averaging 35.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steal, 2.5 blocks, and 37.5 blocks while shooting 53.7% from the floor, 33.3% from 3-point range, and 81.3% at the line.

“It’s very important that he’s the main focal point for us every single night,” James said after finishing with 21 points and eight assists. “We know what he’s going to do defensively, but offensively we have to find him in multiple places on the floor throughout the whole game. And we’ve done that through two games.”

According to Basketball-Reference, Phil Jackson in 2010-11 was the last Lakers coach to lead the franchise to a 2-0 start. First-year head coach JJ Redick praised Davis for leading the team to consecutive victories.

“There’s an intentionality to have [Davis] involved as much as possible,” Redick said. “We recognize what type of player he is and that he can create mismatches. … There’s a comfort level and a confidence level that he has that, if the game starts getting wacky, he knows the ball is going to come back to him. … The ball is going to find him.”