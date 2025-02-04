Anthony Davis kept his farewell letter to Los Angeles in a sentimental, nostalgic tone, after being told this weekend that he had to back his bags and leave his home for a new destination. If there is any ill will from the All-Star big man, he at least hasn’t said anything publicly, while he prepares to suit up as a Maverick.

It wasn’t until Monday morning that the former NBA champion with the Lakers finally addressed the shocking blockbuster three-team trade that sent him and Max Christie to Dallas, in exchange for Luka Doncic. This will become AD’s third NBA franchise, as he joined the league with the New Orleans Hornets in 2012.

“6 years ago, I came here with the vision to win a championship, and I will never forget the moment we did!” Davis posted online. “The business of basketball is a business just like all other businesses… I am grateful to the city where my first ring came from, grew my family and friendships and I will always have a home here.”

Anthony recently dealt with trauma of witnessing his former city burst into flames during the tragic wildfires, which he decided to address in his farewell message. “My family and I thank everyone who made this place home and we are still thinking of those that lost their homes in the fires” he wrote.

As for the purple and gold locker room, he assured that his teammates are more than just colleagues. “To my teammates: our friendships go beyond a locker room and a jersey… LA will always have a special place in my heart,” AD concluded his message.

Just minutes after his post, the Dallas organization shared a video of the All-Star center and guard Max Christie on a private jet taking them to Texas. Both players seem to have turned the page and are committed to their new club, showing their excitement to wear the Mavericks jersey.

“Mavs fans, it’s your boy AD here with Max,” the All-NBA big man said run the video. “We’re excited to be a part of the organization, a part of the team We’re gonna do something special with y’all. We’re excited and we can’t wait to get on the floor and support the team and do what we do best. Go Mavs.”