Anthony Edwards believes chemistry is growing with Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards feels the chemistry between him and new teammate Rudy Gobert is growing during every practice.

“We just been working on my lob throws,” said Edwards after practice. “I’ve never threw lobs before, so I’ve been working on em. It’s very effective.”

A few NBA betting sites show the Timberwolves with top-15 odds to win the championship in 2023. Multiple sportsbooks are also expecting the Western Conference contender to return to the playoffs.

Anthony Edwards on growing chemistry with Rudy Gobert:

“Him rollin, KAT [Karl-Anthony Towns] poppin, teams don’t know how to guard us because he creates a great highway to the rim,” continued Anthony Edwards.

On Tuesday, in the Timberwolves’ 121-111 win over the Miami Heat in their preseason opener, Anthony Edwards finished his performance with 24 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 23 minutes of action.

While Gobert sat out the first exhibition game at FTX Arena, the center played 17 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers and led his team in rebounds on Thursday night.

In Minnesota’s 114-99 win versus the Lakers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Gobert ended his outing with 5 points, 12 boards, 3 assists, and 2 steals in 17 minutes on the court.

As for Edwards, the guard had 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 23 minutes played. With him, Gobert, and Towns together on the Timberwolves, the team is an improved playoff contender on paper.

Furthermore, Anthony Edwards also had the chance to meet up with former teammate Patrick Beverley.

“That’s my big brother, man,” commented Anthony Edwards prior to the Timberwolves-Lakers game. “I love Pat. I’m gonna see him tonight. That’s my dog.”

In July, the Utah Jazz traded Gobert to the Timberwolves for Beverley, Malik Beasley, Leandro, Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2025 first-round draft pick, and 2026 first-round draft pick, a 2027 first-round draft pick, and a 2029 first-round draft pick.

Then back in August, the Jazz traded Beverley to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Plus, Utah received a trade exception.

Had Timberwolves G.M. Tim Connelly kept Beverley, the team would have been better off. However, Minnesota has enough talent and playmakers as it is. Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns now represent the team’s new big three.