Anthony Edwards believes Victor Wembanyama will be the new face of the NBA

On Sunday evening, the 2025 all-star game took place. Anthony Edwards was voted an all-star this season. However, he did not play in the game due to groin tightness.

Speaking with NBA TV over the weekend, Edwards explained his disinterest in becoming the face of the league. Edwards mentioned San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama as someone who could be the face of the NBA.

Why does Anthony Edwards not want to be the face of the NBA?

For the last 10+ years, the NBA has had superstars to carry the league. That includes LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant. All three of them are 36 or older. The NBA needs a player who can carry the torch as the face of the NBA. Media personalities across the NBA have dubbed Anthony Edwards as the next face of the league. Despite what people are saying, Edwards doesn’t want to carry that burden.

Instead, Edwards said that Victor Wembanyama should be the face of the NBA. The former #1 overall pick in 2024 is in his second season with San Antonio. Wembanyama is not a typical NBA athlete. His height, skill, and athleticism are unmatched by anyone his size. On top of that, Wembanyama draws international attention to the NBA. Wemny is from France and that helps draw viewers from other countries besides the US.

Anthony Edwards might not want to be the face of the league, but he is somewhere close to that. For the first half of the 2024-25 season, Edwards had the fifth highest-selling jersey on NBA.com. Right behind him at sixth was Victor Wembanyama. Despite how Edwards feels, he is one of the most popular players in the league. He’s not a 10th or 11th man in the rotation that could go relatively unnoticed in public. The 23-year-old is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. There will always be a spotlight on Edwards.