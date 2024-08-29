In a year where Anthony Edwards has seen his star rise to new heights, the young Minnesota Timberwolves guard has found himself at the center of controversy following remarks that have not sat well with basketball purists. Edwards, fresh off a spectacular six month stretch that included a breakout NBA season and a gold medal performance with Team USA at the Paris Olympics, recently made comments that seemed to dismiss the talents of past NBA greats, aside from Michael Jordan.

These remarks quickly drew sharp criticism from many in the basketball community, with the most recent and notable being from the hosts of ESPN’s “Pardon The Interruption” (PTI), Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser.

During a recent episode of PTI, Wilbon and Kornheiser didn’t mince words when addressing Edwards’ comments. The 22-year-old Timberwolves star had claimed that Jordan was the only player from previous generations who truly possessed skill, a statement that did not sit well with the veteran sports journalists.

"He sounds like a fool." "Nobody watches anymore. The people at networks don't watch!" Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon had quite the reaction to Anthony Edwards' comments on 1990s basketball today on 'PTI': pic.twitter.com/U0MKkiZjUW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 27, 2024

“The comments are somewhere between naive and stupid,” Wilbon said, expressing disbelief at Edwards’ apparent dismissal of legends who came before him. Wilbon, who has spent decades covering the NBA, emphasized the rich history of skilled players that Edwards seemed to overlook.

“If I were in the locker room and I saw the Ant Man… This comment makes it sound like he knows everything. But if you said, ‘Ant Man, sit here and look at this video for a second of a guy named Erving Johnson.’ And then watch a guy named Bird, and watch a guy named Isiah Thomas, and watch Reggie Miller, and watch John Stockton and Karl Malone and David Robinson. Watch these people! Ant Man would go, ‘Okay, never mind, I shouldn’t have gone there.’”

Wilbon’s critique didn’t stop there. He suggested that Edwards might soon find himself in a position where he would need to walk back his statements. “I expect a take it back, walk it back situation any moment now,” he added, indicating that Edwards might have to issue some form of clarification or retraction in the face of mounting backlash.

Tony Kornheiser, Wilbon’s long-time co-host on PTI, echoed these sentiments, albeit in a more blunt manner. “He sounds like a fool,” Kornheiser said. “Nobody had skill but Michael Jordan?… He’s got to look at these people because he is destroying NBA legends.”

Kornheiser, known for his sharp and often unforgiving commentary, didn’t hold back in his assessment of Edwards’ comments. He pointed out that despite Edwards’ talent and recent success, his words were not only disrespectful but also misinformed.

Most NBA analysts have pointed out how the Minnesota man is living up to his controversial reputation and should be more careful

Kornheiser continued, “This is a guy, he’s a talented player. He was on the Olympic team, though he didn’t play as many minutes as seven or eight other people during the Olympics, but he is a talented player. He should have stopped, Mike, with this quote: ‘I didn’t watch it, I can’t speak on it.’ That’s where he should have stopped!”

Both hosts highlighted the potential damage such comments could do to Edwards’ reputation, particularly among older NBA fans and former players who hold the league’s history in high regard. By dismissing the skills of NBA legends, Edwards risked alienating a significant portion of the basketball community.

The backlash Edwards faces from Wilbon and Kornheiser is reflective of a broader sentiment within the basketball world. Many fans and analysts have been quick to point out that while Edwards is an exciting young talent, his understanding of the game’s history might be lacking. As Wilbon and Kornheiser both suggested, a more respectful and informed approach to discussing NBA legends could have spared Edwards from the current wave of criticism.

For Edwards, the situation presents a crossroads. He could choose to stick to his guns, maintaining that his comments were taken out of context or misunderstood. Alternatively, he could acknowledge the criticism and issue a more measured response, perhaps showing deference to the players who paved the way for his own success.

In any case, the lesson here is clear: when it comes to discussing the legends of the game, a little humility and respect can go a long way.