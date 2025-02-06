During Karl-Anthony Towns’ nine years in Minnesota, he became the franchise leader in 40+ point game, a record many thought would take a long time to be broken. However, Anthony Edwards just proved last night that he only needed five seasons in the NBA to tie his former teammate’s historic mark.

This Wednesday evening, the 23-year-old dropped 49 points to beat a short-handed Bulls team, which became the 13th 40+ point game of his career. After the 127-108 victory at Target Center, Ant threw a dart at the Knicks big man. “KAT, I’m on you’re a**,” he said during the locker room interview.

The three-time All-Star then put the jokes aside and spilled some truth on his latest achievement. “Nah, that’s dope man. I didn’t know that, so thank you. And hopefully, I can get some more,” Edwards said.

The young superstar was on fire last night, dropping in 6-of-14 from beyond the arc and constant attacks on the rim. Ant proved to be a constant headache for the Chicago defense, as he was seen constantly getting to the charity stripe and drawing contact.

From the foul line, the 23-year-old knocked down 17 go his 18 shots, which tied his career-highs in both free-throws made and free-throws attempted. His 49-point performance was the third-highest scoring match of his career, which was just 4 points shy of his historic 53.

Anthony’s playful taunt to his former teammates just goes to show what kind of relationship they built in Minnesota, and still share despite the center now playing in New York. Back in September, KAT was traded to the Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

“I think everybody knows KAT my brother so that definitely hurt,” Edwards shared before the start of the season. “That’s what we talked about once I landed. We talked on the phone through messages. We were just talking to each other about everything. How it started… And he sent me a picture of him at the gym at like three in the morning. So that was kind of funny.”