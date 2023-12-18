Home » news » Anthony Edwards Screenshots Show Nba Star Allegedly Paying Instagram Model 100k To Get Abortion

NBA

Anthony Edwards Screenshots Show NBA Star Allegedly Paying Instagram Model $100k to Get Abortion

David Evans profile picture
Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 10 hours ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
anthony edwards paige jordae

In a revelation that has stirred the NBA community, Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves star, finds himself embroiled in a major controversy. Leaked screenshots have surfaced, allegedly showing Edwards engaging in a conversation with Instagram model Paige Jordae about a pregnancy and a subsequent offer of $100,000 for an abortion. This disclosure has sparked widespread discussion and brought to light the private lives of these public figures.

DreamPaige Claims Anthony Edwards Made Her Get an Abortion

Paige Jordae, primarily known for her significant following on Instagram as ‘dreampaige,’ came into the wider spotlight after claiming to be pregnant with Edwards’ child. The situation escalated when she accused Edwards of pressuring her to terminate the pregnancy, an allegation supported by leaked text messages.

In these messages, Edwards appears to be pushing for an abortion, demonstrating a clear reluctance to father a child at this stage of his life. The screenshots also suggest that he offered Jordae $100,000 to proceed with the abortion.

Edwards Says Comments Are Not In Line With His Beliefs

Responding to the allegations, Edwards released a statement acknowledging that his comments were made in a heated moment. He stated that these comments do not reflect his true beliefs or character. He also emphasized his support for women’s autonomy over their bodies and expressed his intention to handle the matter privately.

The incident gained additional attention as it coincided with the pregnancy announcement of Edwards’ girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, adding complexity to the narrative. The timing of Jordae’s public disclosure, closely following Robel’s announcement, raises questions about the motivations behind her decision to come forward with these claims.

This situation has not only captured the attention of NBA fans but also sparked wider conversations about personal responsibility, privacy, and the implications of public figures’ actions. As the story continues to unfold, its impact on the involved parties’ personal and professional lives remains to be seen.

David Evans profile picture

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms. David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis. Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat. David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.

Trending Now