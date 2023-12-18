In a revelation that has stirred the NBA community, Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves star, finds himself embroiled in a major controversy. Leaked screenshots have surfaced, allegedly showing Edwards engaging in a conversation with Instagram model Paige Jordae about a pregnancy and a subsequent offer of $100,000 for an abortion. This disclosure has sparked widespread discussion and brought to light the private lives of these public figures.

DreamPaige Claims Anthony Edwards Made Her Get an Abortion

Paige Jordae, primarily known for her significant following on Instagram as ‘dreampaige,’ came into the wider spotlight after claiming to be pregnant with Edwards’ child. The situation escalated when she accused Edwards of pressuring her to terminate the pregnancy, an allegation supported by leaked text messages.

In these messages, Edwards appears to be pushing for an abortion, demonstrating a clear reluctance to father a child at this stage of his life. The screenshots also suggest that he offered Jordae $100,000 to proceed with the abortion.

Damn Anthony Edwards knocked up an IG model and she exposed him pic.twitter.com/Nvid0FrNMW — Nick (@nickiswashed) December 18, 2023

Edwards Says Comments Are Not In Line With His Beliefs

Responding to the allegations, Edwards released a statement acknowledging that his comments were made in a heated moment. He stated that these comments do not reflect his true beliefs or character. He also emphasized his support for women’s autonomy over their bodies and expressed his intention to handle the matter privately.

The incident gained additional attention as it coincided with the pregnancy announcement of Edwards’ girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, adding complexity to the narrative. The timing of Jordae’s public disclosure, closely following Robel’s announcement, raises questions about the motivations behind her decision to come forward with these claims.

This situation has not only captured the attention of NBA fans but also sparked wider conversations about personal responsibility, privacy, and the implications of public figures’ actions. As the story continues to unfold, its impact on the involved parties’ personal and professional lives remains to be seen.