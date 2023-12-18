The unfolding drama involving NBA star Anthony Edwards and Instagram model Paige Jordae has captured significant media attention. The controversy began with Jordae’s (who goes by ‘dreampaige’ on social media) claim of being pregnant with Edwards’ child, a situation that rapidly escalated when she alleged that Edwards had pressured her to undergo an abortion, even offering $100,000 for the procedure.

Who is Paige ‘dreampaige’ Jordae?

Paige Jordae is known primarily as a social media personality and Instagram model. On Instagram, she has garnered a significant following, boasting over 416,000 followers, where she posts a variety of content including images and videos that showcase her modeling work.

Additionally, she is active on OnlyFans, a platform where she shares exclusive content for subscribers. Jordae’s OnlyFans account has over 100,000 subscribers.

Edwards Sends Jordae $100k for Abortion

In a series of leaked text messages, Jordae confronted NBA star, Edwards with a positive pregnancy test, to which Edwards allegedly responded with a request for an abortion. The texts, as revealed by Jordae, displayed Edwards’ apparent frustration and insistence on abortion. In these messages, he seemingly pressured Jordae, at one point stating, “Get an abortion lol” and “Man you can’t force a kid in da world”​​​​​​.

Jordae expressed her reluctance to undergo another abortion, citing a traumatic experience with a previous procedure approximately two years ago. Despite her hesitations and the emotional complexity of the situation, Edwards appeared adamant about not wanting children at the time. He then allegedly sent her $100,000 for the procedure.

Edwards Releases Statement Saying Women Should be Empowered

In response to these allegations, Edwards released a statement acknowledging that his comments were made “in the heat of a moment” and not reflective of his beliefs or the person he aspires to be. He emphasized the importance of supporting and empowering women to make their own decisions regarding their bodies, while also expressing his intent to handle the matter privately.

This scandal emerged just after Edwards’ girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, announced her own pregnancy, further complicating the situation. The timing of Jordae’s revelations could be linked to this development.