Arizona is Cleaning Up the Transfer Portal

Caleb Love, the leading scorer for the North Carolina Tar Heels last season, has announced his transfer to Arizona, marking his move to the Pac-12 conference. Love entered the transfer portal in late March after completing three seasons with North Carolina. Initially committed to Michigan, Love’s plans changed due to an admissions issue, ultimately leading him to choose Arizona after a visit to the campus. Love joins Jaden Bradley from Alabama and Keshad Johnson from San Diego State as transfer additions for the Wildcats who have absolutely loaded up through the transfer portal. After Michigan lost Love, many speculated that Indiana was the front-runner.

Zona Needed Talent, And They’re Getting It

Arizona’s recruitment of transfer guards was prompted by Kerr Kriisa’s transfer to West Virginia and Ryan Nembhard’s decision to join Gonzaga. Despite the twists and turns in the transfer market, the Wildcats secured Love’s commitment, adding a player with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Love is expected to be a significant contributor alongside returning players Pelle Larsson, Kylan Boswell, and Oumar Ballo in the backcourt and center positions.

Love Was a Big Time Player At UNC

During his time at North Carolina, Love emerged as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 16.7 points per game in the last season. However, his shooting efficiency was a concern, as he recorded 37.8% from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc. Love often took more shots than his teammates and struggled with turnovers. Despite these challenges, his ability to score remained undeniable.

Love played a vital role in North Carolina’s run to the national championship game in 2022 as a No. 8 seed. He made a significant three-pointer in the final minutes of the Tar Heels’ victory over their rival Duke in the Final Four. This game also marked the last in the legendary coaching career of Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski. Notably, Arizona is scheduled to face Duke in Durham next season on November 10.

During the NCAA tournament, Love averaged 18.8 points per game, including a 30-point performance in the Sweet 16 win against UCLA and 28 points in the historic victory over Duke. Despite high expectations for North Carolina’s team, they had a disappointing season, finishing with a 20-13 record and failing to qualify for the NCAA tournament, despite returning four starters. It marked the first time since 1985, when the tournament field expanded, that a preseason No. 1 team missed the tournament.

With his move to Arizona, Love aims to continue his collegiate career with the Wildcats, bringing his scoring prowess and experience to a team that hopes to make a significant impact in the Pac-12 conference and beyond.