College Recruiting: Potential Landing Spot For Prized UNC Transfer Caleb Love

Michigan Thought They Landed The Prize of the Transfer Portal, But He’s Back on the Market

Caleb Love, who entered the transfer portal nearly two months ago, is still searching for a new college basketball program to join. After initially committing to Michigan, and allowing Michigan to feel like they added a piece that makes them a national title contender, Love recently de-committed from the Wolverines due to issues with his credits from North Carolina not meeting Michigan’s transfer requirements. Matt Norlander of CBS Sports broke down the credits issue on Twitter:

Big transfer news: Sources tell CBS Sports that Caleb Love won't attend Michigan and will go back into the portal. First reported by @TiptonEdits, @ebosshoops. Love did not have the subsequent credits to transfer in, per sources. Returning to UNC is not on the table, I'm told. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) May 17, 2023

So Who Are the New Frontrunners?

There are several potential landing spots being mentioned for Love, with Missouri and Indiana standing out as notable options. Missouri seems to have an advantage, considering Love’s previous interest in the program during his initial recruitment out of high school, as well as its proximity to his hometown of St. Louis. Missouri had a successful season last year, winning 25 games, and head coach Dennis Gates could pitch the appeal of playing close to home and joining an up-and-coming program.

Indiana is another possibility for Love, providing him with the opportunity to compete against Michigan in the regular season. Head coach Mike Woodson has led the Hoosiers to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances and has created a positive trajectory for the program.

Kansas could also enter the mix for Love, especially considering his previous interest in the Jayhawks during his high school recruitment. However, the Jayhawks have already added significant talent to their roster this offseason, including transfers from Michigan and highly rated recruits, which may impact their pursuit of Love.

Throughout his three-year tenure at North Carolina, Love showcased scoring ability but struggled with shooting efficiency. Despite his shooting challenges, Love led the team in scoring during the 2022-23 season with an average of 16.7 points per game. Aside from stats, whoever wins the Caleb Love Sweepstakes is adding a bonafide star with leadership qualities who has played for one of the nation’s top bluebloods.