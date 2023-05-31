After Losing Caleb Love, UNC Needed This Boost

North Carolina’s basketball program received an exciting addition to its roster with the commitment of 5-star point guard Elliot Cadeau. Cadeau, who was previously considered a top player in the 2024 class, has decided to reclassify and join the 2023 class. This announcement came with the intention of enrolling at North Carolina in the coming week.

“I think I’m ready,” Cadeau told Jonathan Givony of ESPN. “I think that I can play in college in a couple of months. There’s no reason to stay in high school, because I can hang with college players right now.”

Cadeau is a Big Time Recruit for the Heels

Ranked as the No. 9 overall player and the top-ranked point guard in the 2024 class according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Cadeau’s decision is expected to have a significant impact on North Carolina’s team. Standing at 6’1″ and weighing 165 pounds, Cadeau may need to work on his strength, and he lacks the exceptional athleticism typically associated with smaller guards. However, his basketball IQ and ability to control the game’s pace make him a standout talent. Cadeau’s experience playing for Sweden’s U16, U18, and senior teams, as well as participating in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, has given him exposure to the international level.

Cadeau expressed his intention to take on a leadership role in running the offense from the start. However, he will face competition within his own team, as North Carolina retains starting point guard R.J. Davis from the previous season. It remains to be seen whether Coach Hubert Davis will opt to pair two smaller guards in the team’s backcourt, as Davis stands at 6’0″.

Cadeau Says he is Ready for the Next Level

Despite the presence of competition and areas where he needs to improve, Cadeau exudes confidence in his ability to make a name for himself and potentially hear his name called in the 2024 NBA draft. His decision to reclassify and join North Carolina’s program brings excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season as fans and basketball enthusiasts look forward to witnessing Cadeau’s skills on display in the prestigious Tar Heels jersey.

“My goal was always to be one-and-done,” Cadeau said. “Reclassing doesn’t change that. It’s definitely my end goal—to be in the draft as soon as possible—but this takes pressure off me to be one-and-done and gives me the option of staying two years if needed.”