College Basketball: Top 5 Players in the 2023 Transfer Portal

1. Skyy Clark

2023 School: Illinois | 2024 School: Louisville

After starting in 12 out of 13 games for Illinois, Clark announced his departure from the program in January due to personal reasons. Now, the former top-40 prospect is set to join Louisville, where he is expected to be the primary ball-handler. In Payne’s first season as coach, the Cardinals lacked support for point guard El Ellis, making Clark’s arrival a positive development for the program as they strive to build a competent backcourt.

2. Fardaws Aimaq

2023 School: Texas Tech | 2024 School: Undecided

Aimaq, the former WAC Player of the Year from Utah Valley, transferred to Texas Tech last season but was sidelined by injuries and only played in 11 games. Despite his limited action, the 6-11 center proved to be a productive player in a physical league, averaging 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Aimaq has demonstrated his ability to protect the rim and also shoot 3-pointers over the past two seasons, making him a valuable addition to any team.

3. Walter Clayton Jr.

2023 School: Iona | 2024 School: Undecided

As a sophomore at Iona, Clayton was named MAAC Player of the Year after leading the team in scoring and helping the Gaels secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The 6-2 guard displayed impressive accuracy from beyond the arc, hitting 43.1% of his 3-pointers on an average of 5.2 attempts per game. In addition, Clayton contributed 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game, demonstrating his well-rounded skillset. There have already been rumors that Clayton Jr. is most likely to follow Pitino from Iona to his new gig at St. John’s. If he does, that would be a big addition to the St. John’s backcourt.

4. J.J. Starling

2023 School: Notre Dame | 2024 School: Syracuse

Starling, a former five-star prospect in the Class of 2022, had a solid freshman campaign at Notre Dame, averaging 11.2 points per game. However, his 3-point shooting could use improvement, as he only made 29.9% of his attempts from beyond the arc. The 6-4 guard will look to make strides in that area as he joins Syracuse and takes on a major role under first-year coach Adrian Autry.

5. Jamison Battle

2023 School: Minnesota | 2024 School: Undecided

As a 6-7 forward, Battle was a standout player for Minnesota in the 2021-22 season, averaging 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds with a solid 36.6% 3-point shooting. However, his performance and shooting percentages declined in the past season as Minnesota struggled. Despite this, Battle is an experienced and versatile forward who has proven himself in the Big Ten conference.