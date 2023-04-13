Arkansas men’s basketball guard Anthony Black has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, according to sources. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound freshman made 36 starts with the Razorbacks this past season.

The Texas native averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.1 steals, and 34.9 minutes per game. Black also shot 45.3% from the field, 30.1% beyond the arc, and 70.5% at the foul line. He was selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

“Everyone that knows me knows that it’s always been my dream to play in the NBA,” Black tweeted on Wednesday. “Thank you to Coach Muss and the entire staff. You believed in me from day one, and you poured everything you had into making me a better layer on the court, and a better person off of it.

“As I take my next step towards my dream and declare for the 2023 NBA Draft, I do so with so much gratitude for all of you for your support in helping me get to this point. I will continue to work as hard as I can to represent Arkansas in the best way and make you all proud.”

In the Razorbacks’ games against Louisville (Nov. 21) and Creighton (Nov. 22), the guard scored a season-high 26 points. Along with logging six boards, six assists, and two steals in 38 minutes of action in Arkansas’ 90-87 loss to Creighton, Anthony Black shot 10-of-18 (55.6%) from the floor and drained a 3-pointer.

Additionally, Black finished 16th in the SEC in points (460), second in assists (141), third in steals (74), and fourth in defensive win shares (2.4). Not to mention, the guard led his conference in minutes played (1,255) and turnovers (109).

Black is the only Razorback in school history to reach at least 450 points, 180 rebounds, and 140 assists in a single season (460-182-141). With Arkansas, Black broke Kareem Reid’s freshman steals record as well.

Arkansas PG Anthony Black has declared for the 2023 NBA draft. (via @malika_andrews, NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/g5N8MhFtZ6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 12, 2023

To add to his accomplishments, the Texas native set the freshman record for minutes played in a season with 1,255, which ranks fourth on the all-time list in program history.

Moreover, Black is the fourth Razorback to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft, joining junior guard Ricky Council IV, fellow freshman Nick Smith Jr., and junior guard Davonte Davis.

Equally important, Black was a five-star recruit at Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas. The combo guard ranked No. 15 in the Class of 2020, No. 1 overall at his position, and No. 2 in Texas. He was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game.

NBA mock drafts project the Wizards to draft the five-star recruit No. 7 overall

NBA mock drafts project the Razorbacks star to go in the first round of this year’s draft. NBC Sports and The Ringer have Anthony Black going No. 7 overall to the Washington Wizards, per Arkansas Rivals.

Recruiting analyst Eric Bossi submitted his scouting report on Black to 247Sports last February. “From a scouting standpoint, Black has been very intriguing since we were first able to see him about two years ago. … Whether it be college or the G League, he probably shouldn’t be expected to be a big-time scorer.

“But he can certainly score, and the key is that his presence on the floor will make it easier for his team to score. As he continues to improve his deep jump shooting, those individual scoring numbers could rise quickly.”

Bossi compared the Arkansas freshman to former Oklahoma State star and current Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, the first overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

