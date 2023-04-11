Atlanta’s front office are reportedly considering to trade All-Star Trae Young during next offseason

Even though the Hawks made it to the postseason after ranking 8th in the Eastern Conference, there is no doubt that the squad has not reached the expectation that was placed upon them at the beginning of the season. Even now, as they are about to face the Miami Heat in the Play-in Tournament, there are talks already about who’s leaving by the end of the campaign.

One of the main names in the eye of the speculation storm is Trae Young, who according to many reports might be the next NBA star on the market for the following season.

The Hawks’ front office has the green light from ownership to consider trade opportunities involving Trae Young, per @KevinOConnorNBA pic.twitter.com/ryLoN9Yn8W — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 10, 2023

One of the first to report on the scene was The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, who says that the Atlanta administration is seriously considering this fate: “[The] Hawks’ front office has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving All-Star point guard Trae Young.”

Even though the 24-year-old is averaging 26.2 points (10th best in the league) and 10.2 assists (2nd highest) per game this championship, these rumors still come as no surprise.

“This should come as no real surprise considering what’s transpired over the course of the season,” O’Connor said relentlessly. “In March, Hawks owner Tony Ressler told The Athletic‘s Jeff Schultz he’s neither opening nor closing the door on any players being moved.”

After that episode, other NBA insiders such as Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported on tensions starting to grow between the star player and his coach Nate McMillan, which were later discarded by Young who cleaned out the air saying he has nothing but respect for his trainer.

However, as questions arose about the All-Star’s leadership, the team’s roster sided with their coach, who isn’t a fan of pampering superstars in this modern age. “Things got so ugly that TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that Young could request a trade this summer if the Hawks fail to make ‘inroads’ in the playoffs,” The Ringer reporter concluded.

When things get tough, is this the fate for modern basketball stars?

It seems that nowadays it’s hard to find players who can commit to their principles and stay loyal to their teams. Every time the situation turns complicated, rumors start to pop out suggesting that the squad’s star athletes will immediately look to shine somewhere else.

Nevertheless, if we see the whole picture from afar, we can tell that sometimes the same basketball stars are the problem, or at least, share a great deal of responsability of a club’s failures. According to most press reports, if Young was to leave Georgia, he would go along with the narrative that the Hawks never provided him with the neccesary elements to compete in the big leagues.

Take a look at what ESPN’s Max Kellerman and Key Shawn think about the matter:

Being it as it may, Young is a force of nature when it comes to offensive plays and as he’s still only 24 years of age, he cannot be pinned down with all his team’s responsability. Just to refresh your memory, not too long ago the point guard led the Hawks to the Conference Finals back in 2021, but lost to the Bucks.

