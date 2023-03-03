Annor Boateng, a top-ten overall ranked five-star wing from Little Rock, Arkansas, has been making headlines in the recruiting world as a highly sought-after prospect for the 2024 class. While Boateng has received offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri, Auburn is currently leading the way for his commitment.

Boateng Favoring Auburn

Five-star wing, Annor Boateng is believed to have Auburn atop his list of potential college basketball schools. Boateng, standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 205 pounds, is a dynamic player who models his game after Anthony Edwards. “I get going on the inside then take it outside to continue scoring,” Boateng said.

He has a strong frame and impressive athleticism, with the potential to be a high-level defender in college basketball. He also has the ability to get downhill and get to the rim, while he can also score from mid-range.

Annor Boateng scored at all three levels en route to 25 Pts and the dub

Auburn Visit Leaves Good Impression

Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl has been targeting Boateng as one of his main priorities for the 2024 class. Boateng took an official visit to Auburn at the start of January, which left a lasting impression.

“It was a great experience,” Boateng said. “It was great to see them on a game day. You get to see how the whole staff and the players work on that day. When it means business you’re seeing how they conduct themselves. The whole first official visit was a great experience overall, and the coaching staff was great. Coach Pearl, Flanigan, and the whole staff were great.”

Boateng also had the opportunity to see the Tigers in action against Arkansas during his visit. Coach Pearl gave Boateng an analysis before the pregame activities, suggesting that he envision himself playing a similar role to Allen Flanigan, a shooting guard/small forward who thrives on the wing. “If I were to play with them right now that would basically be my position,” Boateng said.

Boateng is focused on finding a school that can help him achieve his goals as a player and provide a good role for him on the team. He wants to go to a school that will utilize him well and give him a chance to get to the next level. “I want a school who can help me achieve who I want to be as a player,” Boateng said.

While Boateng has not yet finalized his decision, Auburn is currently leading the way. However, Boateng is keeping his options open and plans to release a list of final schools to choose from by the end of the summer.

If Auburn is able to secure Boateng’s commitment, it would be a huge win for the program. Boateng’s potential on both ends of the court and dynamic playstyle would make him a valuable addition to the Tigers’ roster. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see where Boateng ultimately decides to commit, but Auburn is certainly in a strong position to land the highly-touted wing.