Babies Born On Kobe Bryant’s Birthday Gifted Lakers Gear At UCLA Health

UCLA Health is bringing back its adorable tradition of honoring babies born on Kobe Bryant’s birthday. Since August 23 marks what would’ve been Kobe Bryant’s 46th birthday, babies born at UCLA Health this week were gifted Los Angeles Lakers gear to pay their respects to “Black Mamba.”

UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Center are gifting all babies Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers gear

The following day, August 24, is officially known as “Kobe Bryant Day” or “Mamba Day.” All newborns born at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Center received Kobe memorabilia.

A congratulatory included in the Lakers care package read as follows:

“Welcome to the world! Today just became more special! The world has always celebrated Kobe Bryant on this day. Now, your growing family has even more of a reason to cherish today. To your little one, the next-generation Lakers fan. And to Kobe, may your family always continue his legacy by wearing purple and gold. Congratulations.”

Welcoming the newest Lakers fans to the world. To honor Kobe's birthday, babies born this week are receiving extra special care packages thanks to @UCLAHealth 🤗 pic.twitter.com/M792PZSVhf — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2024

The Lakers shared pictures of babies sporting the No. 8 beanies and a top that reads “Little LAker.” The newborns also received a onesie and a blanket. Of course, the package included T-shirts for the parents with the No. 24.

“Welcoming the newest Lakers fans to the world,” the Lakers wrote on X. This week’s promotion marks the fourth year that UCLA Health and the NBA franchise teamed up to honor Bryant’s legacy.

Lakers unveiled a new statue depicting Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant outside Crypto.com Arena

Earlier this month, the Lakers unveiled a statue depicting Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant during a private tented ceremony outside of Crypto.com Arena.

The statue is the second of three planned monuments to the NBA Hall of Famer and Lakers legend. Kobe and Gigi died in a helicopter crash along seven others in January 2020.

The statue of the father and daughter is located near the Los Angeles Kings’ monument celebrating the team’s 50th anniversary.

8.2.24 – Kobe and Gigi forever immortalized 🦋 pic.twitter.com/WxPDMfEaRq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 2, 2024

A plaque in the foreground of the statue reads “Gianna Bryant, Inspirational Icon for Girls in Sports” and “Kobe Bryant, Proud Supporter of Women in Sports.”

Underneath the plaque are words from Kobe Bryant: “Gianna is a beast. She’s better than I was at her age. She’s got it. Girls are amazing. I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.”

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, said the third statue would show her late husband sporting his No. 24 Lakers uniform. The third statue is expected to be unveiled during the 2024-25 season.