Bam Adebayo says Kyle Lowry’s wisdom will be missed in Miami as ‘he has always taught me’

The Heat just dealt their first important trade of the season, as they’ve brought in Terry Rozier from Charlotte to add more versatility to their overall playmaking and offense. However, this comes with a downside, considering they moved Kyle Lowry along with a 2027 first-round pick to the Hornets.

Despite Miami now possessing one of the best-scoring threats at point guard, the roster laments the fact that Lowry’s experience won’t be around to guide the locker room this campaign. Bam Adebayo spoke to the press this Tuesday and showed what immense respect they all share for the 37-year-old veteran.

The South Beach big man said Kyle was one of his favorite teammates he ever had in his 7-year career. “[Lowry] has been one of my favorite teammates, maybe my favorite since he’s been here,” Bam said. “He has always taught me ways to get the ball, he always talks to me about getting easy catches. He’s been positive towards me, I’ve hanged out with him during the summer and he is like a brother to me and will continue to be my brother.”

The Hornets are trading Terry Rozier to the Heat for a 2027 first-round pick and Kyle Lowry, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/CjdhgtWBl5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2024

Adebayo has been improving his overall stats this campaign, mostly showing off his elite defense and surely transforming into an offensive menace with playmaking abilities. Midway through the season, he’s been averaging 21.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per contest while dropping in 50.3% of his shots from field goal attempts.

“Getting back to the basics,” Bam said about what the team needs to work on. “Doing the little things, great continuity, great energy in the gym, that’s all it takes for us to spark a run. So it’s the little things.”

His coach Erik Spoelstra, on the other hand, isn’t satisfied with his team’s recent offensive woes: “Not in terms of ‘hey, we have to make our three-point shots,’ That’s not the recipe for us to win or we’re not dependent on that to have to win.” After losing to Orlando on Sunday, he believes Rozier might help improve Miami’s attacks. “You know, yes, there’s some things that we have to clear up offensively. It’s never as bad as it looks like it was the other night,” Spoelstra said. “But, you know, the last couple of weeks our offense has not been functioning the way that it’s capable.”

Heat teammate Kevin Love is convinced that newcomer Rozier will be a perfect fit in South Beach

Veteran center Kevin Love has seen a lot during his 17-year career, as he’s also played with or against most of the players striving today in the NBA. After hearing the news about Rozier, he couldn’t help but share why the Heat came on top with this trade, as the former Hornets star is a true offensive threat.

“He’s somebody that can put points up in a hurry. Somebody who obviously attacks the game, playing eight and a half years in Cleveland, when he got into League and we played against him, you know whether it be in Boston or anytime we played against him he’s used to light us up,” Love started out.

As Miami prepare to face the Memphis Grizzlies this Wednesday at the Kaseya Center, the 35-year-old explained the different ways that Rozier will be able to help the Florida franchise.

“So, we got a heavy dose of his game and you know, some games it was high assists output, sometimes it was defensive output but can certainly can put points up in a hurry and get his teammates involved in plays the right way. So he does a lot of good things,” he assured.