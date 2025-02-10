Barring a setback, Luka Doncic will make his Lakers debut on Monday night

Teams around the league were shocked when the Lakers and Mavericks made a trade last week. Dallas gave up perennial MVP candidate Luka Doncic. They traded him to the Lakers and got Anthony Davis, plus players and picks in return.

Luka Doncic has been out since Christmas Day with a left calf strain. The 25-year-old is on the verge of making his season debut for the Lakers. Barring a setback, Luka Doncic is expected to play on Monday night vs. the Jazz.

Luka Doncic has missed 22 games in a row due to injury

Luka Doncic is “trending in the right direction” and targeting Monday vs. the Jazz for his Laker debut. (via @Sedano) pic.twitter.com/qAtdTsa6OA — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 8, 2025



In one of the most shocking trade deadlines ever, the Mavericks traded away All-NBA PG Luka Doncic to the Lakers. For seven seasons, the former #3 pick has been a top-five player in the NBA. The Mavericks had a generational talent on their roster and they traded him away for far less than he was worth. Dallas is already paying the price because of it. In the trade, they acquired Anthony Davis. He is expected to miss multiple weeks with an adductor strain.

The six-time all-star is returning as the Lakers are playing at a high level. Los Angeles is 9-1 in their last 10 and have won five straight. In 2024-25, Doncic has played in 22 games. He is averaging (28.1) points, (8.3) rebounds, (7.8) assists, and (2.0) steals. All 22 of those games were played for the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic has been out since Christmas Day with a calf strain. However, Doncic is set to make his Lakers debut on Monday night.

Los Angeles has their next superstar ready to go whenever LeBron James calls it a career. Doncic turns 26 in a few weeks and he hasn’t even hit his prime yet. It will be exciting to see how quickly Doncic can gel with his new Lakers teammates. Doncic is the type of player who can elevate the play of his teammates with his basketball IQ. According to odds via BetOnline, the Lakers are favored by 13 points to beat the Jazz.

Note: Odds via BetOnline. Accurate as of Feb. 10, 2025