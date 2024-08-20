Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has generated significant attention as he prepares to enter the NBA. After being selected as the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft following his freshman year at the University of Southern California (USC), Bronny is set to join his father on the Los Angeles Lakers. As with any high-profile rookie, his rating in the popular video game NBA 2K25 has sparked widespread discussion.

Recently, Ronnie 2K, the digital marketing director for NBA 2K, revealed the ratings for the rookies in the latest installment of the game. Bronny James was given a 68 overall rating, a figure that quickly became a hot topic among basketball fans.

The 68 overall rating for Bronny has drawn mixed reactions from fans, with some agreeing that it’s a fair reflection of his current abilities, while others argue it either underestimates or overestimates his potential.

Bronny James Is rated 68 in 2K25 Fair or too low? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PgpXSR9MyY — Whistle (@WhistleSports) August 16, 2024

One fan, @the_avery_hazelton tweeted, “bronny at 68 got so many people mad but it’s accurate😂,” Another fan, @chasthabrew, disagreed, tweeting, “Bronny at a 68 is TOO HIGH WTH,” believing the rating might be influenced by his famous father LeBron rather than his performance.

On the other hand, some fans felt that Bronny’s rating should be higher. For instance, @kingtylen123 tweeted, “Bronny should be a 80 ovr🤦🏾‍♂️,” expressing that the rating doesn’t fully capture his potential. Similarly, @xavier.terrell22 added, “Bronny should at least be a 70 since he played better than the second draft pick,” pointing out that Bronny’s performance relative to other rookies justifies a higher rating.

The debate didn’t stop there. Some fans took a broader perspective on rookie ratings in general. User @og.dj.david commented, “Bronny should be a 67 and Alex Sarr should be a 66,” comparing Bronny’s rating with that of another prospect. Meanwhile, @dublife7 noted the attention on Bronny’s rating, saying, “Yall never show this many rookie ratings. Yall just want us to see Bronny rating 😂😂 but I did want to know lol.”

Bronny’s NBA 2K25 rating is likely influenced by his performance during his time at USC and in the NBA Summer League. During his freshman year at USC, Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, with shooting percentages of 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from three-point range over 25 games. These stats reflect a solid start to his basketball career but also highlight areas for improvement.

In addition to his college experience, Bronny participated in the NBA Summer League with the Lakers, playing in Las Vegas and California. Over six games, he averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, though his shooting percentages were 32.7% from the field and 13% from three-point range. Despite these modest numbers, Bronny started in every game, showing the Lakers’ confidence in his potential.

As Bronny James prepares for his rookie season in the NBA, all eyes will be on his development and how he adapts to the professional level. His NBA 2K25 rating of 68 overall serves as a starting point.

The mixed reactions from fans underscore the high expectations that come with being the son of one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Whether Bronny can surpass his initial rating and make a significant impact in the NBA remains to be seen, but his journey will undoubtedly be one of the most closely watched storylines of the upcoming season.