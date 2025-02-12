Ben Simmons was waived by the Nets this past Saturday, with both sides agreeing to a buyout of his contract, but he has already found a new home in California. The Australian has opened a new chapter with the Clippers on Tuesday, after practicing with the team for the first time.

The guard competed in 33 of Brooklyn‘s 52 matches so far this campaign, starting in 24 of them, and averaged 6.2 points and 6.9 assists. Now, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft is expected to make his debut either Wednesday at home against the Grizzlies or Thursday at Utah.

“I feel great, ready to go,” said Simmons, who hasn’t played since February 1. “I just want to play basketball at a high level and I feel like that’s going to happen here.” The player left the Nets, who are 12th in the East with a 19-34 record, and now plays for the Clippers, who are 29-23 and sixth in the West.

Ben Simmons and Ivica Zubac working together after Clippers practice pic.twitter.com/y9unmm2FcG — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) February 11, 2025

“It’s easier when teams are transparent and understand who you are and what you need and how the team can help and how I can help them,” Ben told the press after his first training session in Los Angeles. “I feel comfortable. I know most of the guys on the team.”

The 28-year-old now joins a veteran core led by James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell. “Defensively, it’s a lot different when you’re on the court with a lot of vets. It will be unique having a lot of guys like that on the court,” he explained. “It’s not going to take too long to get a feel for each other on the floor.”

Fortunately for him, one of his new teammates is compatriot Patty Mills, who also recently joined the team. “I’ve known Patty since I was young,” shared the Melbourne native. “Having a familiar face like that around helps, but the guys have been great. Everyone has been very welcoming.”

During the 2022 trade deadline, Simmons first arrived in Brooklyn from Philadelphia, but the former All-Star was never able to excel next to superstars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. He eventually injured his back and struggled getting back into shape.