Russell Westbrook is quickly becoming the most disrespected player that this game has ever seen. It’s incredible that a player that has done what Russ has done in this league can continue to get slandered. Sure, he didn’t play as well as he was probably hoping for last season, but the guy went out and competed every single night. The Lakers’ lack of success last season wasn’t because of Brodie. Bill Simmons made some insane comments about Russell Westbrook and it’s tough to agree with anything he said.

Bill Simmons on Russell Westbrook

Bill Simmons had the following to say about Russell Westbrook on his podcast:

“If that trade did happen, I think he’s out of the league. He’s the rare kind of guy where if you’re a tanking team or a lottery team, why would you bring him in? All he’s gonna do is try to play 40 minutes a game and put up stats and try to make you more competitive. If you’re a playoff team … He’s not gonna want to come off the bench, he doesn’t play defense, he’s not really a good shooter. The best possible scenario for him are these 7, 8, 9 seeds where he plays 40 minutes a game. None of these teams want him. If that Indiana trade happens and he’s bought out, that might be it for him.” “It’s amazing how defiant Russ is when something good finally happened… Like when for once he played well, reporters paid him compliments and then he went, “See! I told you I’ve gone more! The lack of self-awareness…”

Russell Is Going To Have A Big Year

With a new head coach and the Lakers hopefully being healthy this season, Westbrook is going to come out and be the old Westbrook that the world is used to seeing. The high-flying, triple-double machine is going to play with a chip on his shoulder and show the league what he’s all about.