Brawl Between The Magic And Pistons Leads To Three Players Being Ejected In First Half

Both the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons have struggled to find consistent wins in 2022-23. Together, they have a total of 22 wins so far. The top four seeds in the East have 22 wins or better already this season. Last night the two teams faced off for their second matchup so far this year. It was going smoothly until a huge brawl broke out between the two sides and it lead to three players being ejected from the game.

At the end of the first half in yesterday’s matchup between Orlando and Detroit, Mo Wagner of the Magic and Killian Hayes of the Pistons were hustling for the ball as it was headed over the line for a backcourt violation. Wagner did a dirty move and hip-check Hayes into the Pistons bench quite aggressively as he tried to cut past him. This sparked a massive braw between the teams and Wagner got hit in the back of the head and was unconscious for a brief period of time.

NBA betting sites have the Magic at (+50000) and the Pistons at (+100000) to win the Finals this season.

PISTONS-MAGIC MAYHEM 🚨 Moe Wagner shoved Killian Hayes into the Pistons bench. Hayes retaliated by punching him in the back of the head and Wagner appears to lose consciousness. pic.twitter.com/bwrHq1qKmY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 29, 2022

Huge brawl between Magic and Pistons leads to three players being ejected

Last night’s altercation reminded the NBA world of the infamous “Malic at the Palace” that happened between the Pistons and the Pacers in 2004. The brawl lead to lead to Mo Wagner receiving a flagrant foul and being ejected while Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were also ejected from the game for their part in the fight. Hayes got up after he was hip-checked into his own bench by Wagner and immediately got up and struck Wagner in the back of the head and left him briefly unconscious.

Wagner’s brother on the team Franz had this to say to the media about how his brother was and why he and a number of Magic players got off the bench and went over to help their teammates out.

“He’s fine,”… “I haven’t seen the video, but I know that’s the last thing he wanted to do.” Franz Wagner “We’re aware of the rule, but things like that usually happen on the court, not on one of the benches,”… “Your worry is that your teammate is down there amongst the whole other team.” – Franz Wagner.

In this particular situation it was not just his teammate, but it was his literal brother so you have to understand that he was going to get involved whether it was right or wrong. The Pistons head coach Dwayne Casey was furious after the game and gave spoke his mins to the media.

“I need an explanation about the decision because my understanding is you can’t leave the bench area and escalate a situation,”… “That’s when really bad things can happen.” – Dwayne Casey

Players who left the Magic bench during the altercation were Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr, Gary Harris, RJ Hampton, Mo Bamba, Terrance Ross, and Admiral Schofield. Practically the entire bench for Orlando. There will likely be some hefty fines and suspensions coming up for a number of players involved last night.